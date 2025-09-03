Argentina Telefe spotlights Việt Nam, people and culture

BUENOS AIRES — Argentina’s leading television channel Argentin Telefe on September 1 broadcast a 60-minute special reportage on Việt Nam within its popular programme Por el Mundo – Around the World, introducing the Southeast Asian country and its people on the occasion of its 80th National Day.

The programme was produced and hosted by Marley (Alejandro Wiebe), one of Argentina’s most renowned presenters and producers.

It took viewers on a journey through Tam Cốc – Bích Động in Ninh Bình province and the capital city of Hà Nội, offering vivid images of Việt Nam’s natural beauty, culture, and daily life. Ninh Bình’s limestone mountains and waterways, often described as “Hạ Long Bay on land,” captivated audiences with scenes of boats drifting through caves, rice fields, and tranquil villages. In Hà Nội, the lively atmosphere of the Old Quarter, bustling streets, sidewalk cafés, and National Day celebrations showcased a capital that blends modern dynamism with deep traditions.

The broadcast also emphasised the warmth of the Vietnamese people, capturing their hospitality through shared meals, everyday interactions, and welcoming smiles. Food culture played a central role, with features on iconic street dishes such as bún chả (grilled pork with vermicelli), bánh cuốn (steamed rice rolls), chả rươi (sandworm fritters), and egg coffee. The crew further highlighted unique local experiences, from riding water buffalo in Ninh Bình to visiting Hà Nội’s famous Train Street cafés.

By combining images of the vibrant capital with serene rural landscapes, Por el Mundo offered Argentine viewers an intimate look at Việt Nam as both a modern nation and a land rooted in tradition.

Telefe’s decision to feature Việt Nam on National Day underscored growing cultural ties and strengthened people-to-people connections between the two countries. The episode quickly drew positive responses across Argentine social networks, with many viewers expressing a desire to travel to Việt Nam after watching. — VNA/VNS