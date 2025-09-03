Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

The art of forging knives

September 03, 2025 - 17:04
Tourists are flocking to Đa Sỹ to try their hand at being a blacksmith for a day. By opening these tours, knifesmith Lê Ngọc Lâm hopes to preserve his traditional art and introduce the craft village to the world.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom