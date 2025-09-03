The art of forging knives

Tourists are flocking to Đa Sỹ to try their hand at being a blacksmith for a day. By opening these tours, knifesmith Lê Ngọc Lâm hopes to preserve his traditional art and introduce the craft village to the world.
The Việt Nam Festival in Latvia 2025 not only introduced Việt Nam's culture, people, and products to Latvian friends but also contributed to fostering mutual understanding, friendship, and economic cooperation between the two countries.
The audience will immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of timeless revolutionary songs reimagined with a powerful, fresh rock sound. This will be interspersed with many popular 'hits' in the Vietnamese music industry.
Local landmarks associated with the August Revolution and National Day have become “red addresses” – places that remind and educate generations of Vietnamese people about patriotism, the spirit of independence and freedom, and the resilient will of the nation.
This year, demand for historical, heritage, and experiential tourism in Tuyên Quang Province is expected to rise among both domestic and international travellers. Travel companies have responded by developing new tours and routes to serve visitors.