Mưa đỏ becomes first revolutionary war film to surpass VNĐ400 billion in box office revenue

HCM CITY - Mưa đỏ (Red Rain), the biggest box office hit of the season, officially crossed the VNĐ400 billion (US$15.2 million) mark on the morning of National Day, September 2, becoming the first historical and revolutionary war film to achieve this milestone.

According to Box Office Việt Nam, as of 7pm on September 2, the film’s revenue had surpassed VNĐ426 billion from all cinemas nationwide.

Currently, Mưa đỏ is the most popular and frequently sold-out film across most cinema chains in the country.

Many moviegoers were unable to purchase tickets for prime-time slots because they had been sold out long before the screenings.

With VNĐ426 billion in revenue, Mưa đỏ has officially become one of the top five highest-grossing films in Vietnamese cinema history, with daily box office earnings reaching around VNĐ50 billion.

"The movie was so good that I had to watch it twice, once with my friends and once with my family. Mưa đỏ overwhelmed me from the very first frame and moved me until the final moments. There were so many unforgettable scenes,” Ngọc Ánh, 28, told Việt Nam News.

She added that her father was in tears, recalling his own past as a former soldier.

Meanwhile, Thanh Tú, 29, said this year’s National Day felt especially meaningful because she immersed herself in a powerful sense of patriotism.

“The pride grows even stronger after watching Mưa đỏ. Our forefathers must have endured far more than today’s younger generations can ever imagine to secure peace for the nation,” she said.

“The movie was heartbreaking to watch, and I hope to see more local films about the revolutionary war,” Tú added. “They offer a valuable opportunity to learn about history.”

Mưa đỏ is a fictional film inspired by the 81-day battle at the Quảng Trị Ancient Citadel, produced by the People’s Army Cinema and directed by Meritorious Artist Đặng Thái Huyền.

It is the third revolutionary war-themed film to be released commercially in theatres, following the experimental Đào, Phở và Piano (Peach Blossoms, Phở, and Piano) in early 2024 and Địa đạo: Mặt trời trong bóng tối (Tunnels: Sun in the Dark), which premiered on the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day.

The film features many young actors, some making their cinematic debut, while still delivering powerful performances that deeply moved audiences.

Characters such as Cường (Đỗ Nhật Hoàng), Hồng (Hạ Anh), Tạ (Đỗ Nhật Quang), Hải (Nguyễn Hùng), Quang (Steven Nguyễn), Tú (Nguyễn Đình Khánh), Tấn (Trần Gia Huy), and Sen (Lê Hoàng Long) have all been widely discussed across social media platforms. - VNS