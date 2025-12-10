Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Khánh Hòa to invest in safeguarding Chăm pottery heritage

December 10, 2025 - 21:13
Khánh Hòa Province is set to invest heavily in safeguarding and revitalising the ancient Chăm pottery tradition, with the goal of securing its future as a recognised heritage of humanity.

KHÁNH HÒA Khánh Hòa Province has announced a major investment to safeguard the traditional pottery craft of the Chăm people, with the goal of removing this heritage from the list of cultural traditions in urgent need of protection by 2026.

A Chăm ethnic woman crafts a pottery product in Bàu Trúc Village. Photo congluan.vn

The provincial People’s Committee has approved a comprehensive plan for the management, preservation, and promotion of the intangible cultural heritage “The art of pottery-making of the Chăm people” for the period 2025–2028 and beyond.

Under the plan, more than VNĐ205 billion (nearly US$7.8 million) will be allocated to improve infrastructure, support artisan training and teaching, and expand markets for Chăm pottery products. With these resources, the project aims to ensure that by 2026 the pottery tradition will no longer be classified as at risk. By 2027, the province expects to complete cultural space planning and establish a community-based tourism model centred on Bàu Trúc pottery village.

A key component of the plan is the development of product quality standards and the registration of the exclusive trademark “Chăm Pottery” for Bàu Trúc Village. From 2028 onwards, Khánh Hòa aims to secure recognition of the art of Chăm pottery-making as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Chăm pottery has a long history, with techniques that have changed little over the centuries. Archaeologists have discovered artefacts dating back 3,000 years, yet the fundamental methods remain almost identical to those used today. Bàu Trúc pottery village, one of the oldest in Southeast Asia, continues to uphold traditional production techniques passed down through generations.

Despite historical changes and various challenges, pottery has remained central to the economic, cultural, and social life of the Chăm community in Bàu Trúc. In 2022, UNESCO officially inscribed the art of Chăm pottery-making in Bàu Trúc as an Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

The newly approved plan is expected to help protect and promote this heritage while creating sustainable livelihoods for local communities and enhancing the wider cultural recognition of Chăm pottery. VNS 

