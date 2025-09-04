‘Red Rain’ returns to Quảng Trị Citadel in tribute to fallen heroes

QUẢNG TRỊ The movie Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain), a war epic currently dominating the box office, will be screened in the very place where its story is set – the Quảng Trị Ancient Citadel.

The movie is about the 81-day battle to defend the citadel in 1972, and has resonated strongly with cinemagoers across the country since its release.

Now the biggest hit of the season, Mưa Đỏ has earned over VNĐ460 billion (US$17.4 million) since its premiere on August 22, including a record-breaking VNĐ55 billion ($2 million) on September 1 alone.

To honour national heroes and serve the local community, the film will be shown free of charge at the citadel itself.

The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Quảng Trị Province is partnering with the People's Army Cinema to organise the screenings.

The schedule includes a public showing at 7.30pm on September 4 at the citadel, followed by two sessions on September 5 at 9.30am and 1.30pm at Rio Cinemas, Vincom Plaza Đông Hà.

A special screening for provincial leaders and officials is planned for 8pm on September 5 and 8am on September 6 in Đồng Hới Ward.

Adapted from a novel by Chu Lai, who also penned the screenplay, Mưa Đỏ draws its narrative from the historic battle that symbolised the Vietnamese people's determination for independence, freedom and national unity during the resistance war against the US. More than 4,000 soldiers lost their lives in the fight for the citadel.

The film has sparked renewed public interest in the site, encouraging thousands to visit and pay tribute. During the National Day holiday on September 2, around 3,800 people came to offer incense and honour the fallen. Its emotional impact continues to foster patriotism, pride, and gratitude for the sacrifices of previous generations. VNS