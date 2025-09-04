Việt Nam tourism breaks records with US$23.4 billion in revenue

HCM CITY - Việt Nam’s tourism industry has set new records in the first seven months of 2025, welcoming over 12.2 million international visitors and generating nearly US$23.4 billion in revenue, driven by open visa policies, expanded flight networks, and innovative marketing campaigns.

The year 2025 has witnessed an unprecedented boom in Việt Nam’s tourism sector, breaking all previous records and strengthening its status as a leading destination in the region.

Between January and July alone, the country welcomed 12.2 million international arrivals, up 22.5 per cent from the same period in 2024.

Domestic tourism also surged to 93 million trips, bringing total industry revenue to VNĐ616 trillion, 63 per cent of the annual target.

Open visa policies

According to tourism experts from RMIT University, these achievements result from strategic government initiatives, effective marketing campaigns, and the ability to seize global tourism trends.

Among them, Việt Nam’s open visa policy stands out as a game-changer.

Dr. Daisy Kanagasapapathy, deputy head of the Tourism and Hospitality Management Department at RMIT Việt Nam, highlighted that expanding e-visas to all nationalities with a 90-day stay and multiple entries, along with increasing the number of visa-exempt countries, has made Việt Nam a far more attractive and accessible destination compared to others in the region.

At the same time, unprecedented aviation infrastructure growth has given the industry fresh momentum.

New direct international routes from Europe, North America, and the Middle East have attracted large numbers of visitors from China, South Korea, Japan, the U.S., and Europe.

Kanagasapapathy also noted that the 80th Anniversary of National Reunification was a key highlight, as the government leveraged the historic milestone with campaigns like “Việt Nam: Journey of Unity” to promote both historical landmarks such as the Independence Palace and War Remnants Museum and natural wonders like Hạ Long Bay and Sa Pa.

Pioneering niche tourism

Beyond traditional markets, Việt Nam is also leading in niche tourism.

For instance, developing Halal-certified food, prayer facilities, and Muslim-friendly accommodations has made the country more appealing to visitors from Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Middle East.

Dr. Jackie Ong, senior lecturer in Tourism and Hospitality Management at RMIT Việt Nam, remarked that emerging types of tourism, such as trekking, caving, motorbike travel, wellness retreats, and eco-tourism, are attracting travelers seeking unique and personalised experiences.

Investment in infrastructure, particularly airport expansions in major cities, is considered a crucial foundation to enhance tourist experiences and distribute visitors across various regions.

Meanwhile, global marketing campaigns like “Discover Việt Nam” and “Việt Nam - A Year-round Destination” have successfully promoted the country’s diverse offerings to international audiences.

Recently, at the opening of HorecFex 2025 in Đà Nẵng, Nguyễn Trùng Khánh, director general of the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism, emphasised: “This is a significant boost for transforming the tourism growth model, embracing technology, and building a sustainable ecosystem. Việt Nam is greatly improving its competitiveness through better infrastructure, service quality, and product diversification.”

Meanwhile, from a business perspective, Nguyễn Quốc Kỳ, chairman of Vietravel Holdings, said: “In 2024, Việt Nam welcomed 17.6 million international visitors and 110 million domestic travelers, contributing about 8 per cent of GDP and creating 6 million jobs. By 2030, the goal is 35 million international visitors, 160 million domestic trips, 10.5 million jobs, and a 14 - 15 per cent GDP contribution.”

Despite breaking records, Việt Nam remains committed to sustainable development.

Experts recommend focusing on five pillars: promoting green tourism, leveraging digital technology, developing lesser-known destinations, attracting high-spending travelers, and investing in a skilled workforce. - VNS