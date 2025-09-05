HCM City launches stimulus programme to boost tourism

HCM CITY — HCM City’s Department of Tourism has launched a tourism stimulus programme, offering huge discounts and attractive incentives from air tickets and hotel rooms to culinary experiences.

The stimulus programme has a total value of more than VNĐ4 billion (US$152,000) in e-vouchers for tourists who book flight tickets and hotel rooms through applications and websites that signed up with the department.

One of the highlights of the stimulus programme is a mega sales event in the framework of the HCM City International Travel Expo (ITE HCMC) that will be held from September 4 to 6.

The department will coordinate with the business community to build a diverse and convenient service ecosystem, making the journey to explore the city easier and unique, according to Nguyễn Thị Ánh Hoa, director of the department.

The service ecosystem accompanying this programme includes airlines, hotels, restaurants, resorts, and spas, bringing a comprehensive experience from accommodation and cuisine to health care for many tourists.

The department will promote the application of technology and digital transformation in promotional activities, service booking and tourist care from now until the end of the year.

Tourists visiting the city will have a chance to experience events that the city’s tourism, cultural, industrial and commercial and foreign affairs sectors will organise from now until the end of the year.

“With the coordination of the sectors, we will create a series of events and multi-experience activities in various fields so that tourists will feel excited when exploring the city,” she added.

The stimulus programme will run until the end of this year.

The city set a target of welcoming 10 million international visitors and 50 million domestic visitors by the end of this year.

Tourism revenue is expected to reach VNĐ290 trillion ($11 billion) this year.

It received more than 4.55 million international visitors and 21.7 million domestic visitors, up 48 per cent and 8.2 per cent, respectively, in the first seven months of this year.

During the period, tourism revenue was estimated at VNĐ140.3 trillion ($5.3 billion), a year-on-year increase of 29.9 per cent. —VNS