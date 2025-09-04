Post-holiday movies lineup unveiled

HÀ NỘI A wave of new Vietnamese films is set to arrive in cinemas nationwide this week, following the National Day holiday.

Leading the lineup on September 5 are three titles: Cô Dâu Ma (The Bride), Phá Đám: Sinh Nhật Mẹ (Re-Birthday), and Tiệm Cầm Đồ: Có Chơi Có Chịu (Pawn Shop: You Play, You Pay).

Among them, Cô Dâu Ma is a Việt Nam–Thailand co-production directed by Lee Thongkham, with Thongkham Films and Silver Moonlight Entertainment behind the project.

The story follows a young Vietnamese woman engaged to a wealthy Thai man. During a visit to his rural hometown, she tries on a traditional family wedding gown, unknowingly triggering a curse tied to generations of hidden secrets.

Distributed globally by Skyline Media, Cô Dâu Ma has been noted by Variety as a "meaningful step for Vietnamese cinema in international markets, especially within horror films that incorporate local cultural elements".

Filming took place in Chiang Mai and Hồ Chí Minh City, with a cast from both countries.

According to Alice Nguyễn, Distribution Director at Skyline Media, the release will begin in Việt Nam, followed by premieres across Asia, and conclude with a launch in Thailand, where the story is set.

The film has already been sold to several territories, including Australia and New Zealand, via Infinity Entertainment. Additional markets include Taiwan (MovieCloud), North America (Eastern Edge Films), and Latin America (Delta Films SAC), with screenings expected to begin in September.

Also premiering on September 5 is Phá Đám: Sinh Nhật Mẹ, produced by Nguyễn Thanh Bình (also known as Bình Bồng Bột). The cast features Thành Hội, Ái Như, Bé Sam, Hồng Ánh, Tín Nguyễn, Trần Kim Hải, and Samuel An.

The film draws partial inspiration from Hạnh Phúc Của Một Tang Gia (The Happiness of a Mourning Family), a satirical excerpt from Vũ Trọng Phụng’s novel Số Đỏ (Dump Luck). According to Nguyễn Thanh Bình, the film uses only the parody elements from the original work, while focusing on themes of family and emotional connection, based on real stories shared by close friends.

Tiệm Cầm Đồ: Có Chơi Có Chịu, directed by Hoàng Duy Anh, also debuts on September 5. The film explores the relationship between Madame Chín and her son Thiên An, with performances by Cát Phượng, Meritorious Artist Mỹ Duyên, Lộ Lộ, Hiếu Hiền, and Trương Minh Cường.

On September 12, Khế Ước Bán Dâu (Bride of the Covenant), directed by Lê Văn Kiệt and adapted from the novel by Thục Linh, will be released. A week later, on September 19, Tử Chiến Trên Không, directed by Hàm Trần and based on a real airplane hijacking in Việt Nam in 1978, will arrive in theatres.

Closing out the month, Bịt Mắt Bắt Nai (Blindfolded Hunt) by director Hoàng Thơ will premiere on September 26. The film explores emotional manipulation in romantic relationships. That same day, audiences can also catch Đồi Hành Xác: Tà Thuyết Đen Trở Lại (The Torture Hill: Dark Omen), a psychological horror directed by Lương Đình Dũng. VNS