Taste of Korea spices up Hội An streets

HỘI AN — It’s a flavourful fusion in the making as Hội An gets ready to spice things up with the Korean Food Festival, bringing a taste of the peninsula to the heritage town on September 6 and 7.

Hosted at Hoài River Square, the event promises a vibrant celebration of culinary culture, offering free tastings and hands-on cooking sessions led by professional Korean chefs. Visitors will be able to sample iconic Korean dishes like kimchi, tteokbokki, kimbap and refreshing mocktails, all in the heart of the ancient quarter.

The Hội An Centre for World Cultural Heritage Preservation, co-organiser of the festival alongside Sinasean Việt Nam — the representative of Korea’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation — said the event marks a significant moment of cultural exchange within the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

Festival-goers can scan a QR code on-site to explore all the offerings, which will run from morning until late evening across the two-day event.

The official opening ceremony will take place from 5pm to 9pm on September 6, with performances and activities expected to draw large crowds to the riverside venue.

Destinations in Hội An and Đà Nẵng are seen as favourite attractions for Korean visitors, with 1.8 million tourists in 2024 and 1 million in the first seven months of 2025, Đà Nẵng City’s tourism promotion centre reported.

Regular art and cultural performances have been organised by Vietnamese and Korean art troupes during the annual Korean-Việt Nam Cultural Day in Đà Nẵng and Hội An since 2017.

Hội An, a UNESCO-recognised world heritage site, and the International Mask Arts & Culture Organisation and Andong City, Korea, have built up friendship ties in promoting cultural exchanges, exhibitions and friendship visits.

Many Korean art troupes, including those from Hahoe Folk Village, a UNESCO-recognised world heritage site in Gyeongsangbuk, the World Music Assemble One, RAAK, Sachoom and Bibap Bang A Tha Ryeong, have flocked to Hội An for the annual joint performance.

Đà Nẵng International Airport hosts 12 air service firms with 150 flights from Korea per week.