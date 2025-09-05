Politics & Law
Special edition of Doraemon released to celebrate 50th anniversary in Việt Nam

September 05, 2025 - 11:28
The book set consists of six volumes with many colour pages, wrapped in a metallic shining cover and presented in a luxurious silver box with embossed illustrations.
The book set consists of six volumes with colour pages, Photo courtesy of Kim Đồng Publishing House

HÀ NỘI — Kim Đồng Publishing House has collaborated with Shogakukan Publishing House in Japan to release the complete special edition of 50 years of Doraemon in Việt Nam.

The book set consists of six volumes with colour pages, wrapped in a metallic cover and presented in a luxurious silver box with embossed illustrations.

Readers will receive exclusive bonus items such as postcards, a selection of articles from school magazines, bilingual English supplements and various other memorabilia.

As soon as it was released in Japan, this commemorative edition created a sensation among fans due to its eye-catching design and the rich assortment of gifts included.

The Doraemon series was first published as individual volumes, on July 25, 1974. This was the inaugural work for the children's book label (Tentomushi Comics) of Shogakukan Publishing.

Over the past 50 years, the robotic cat Doraemon has become a cultural icon intertwined with the childhood of millions of readers around the world, including in Việt Nam.

The stories of Nobita, Shizuka, Jaian, Suneo and Doraemon not only bring laughter but also nurture friendship, dreams, and human values.

The release of the special edition in Việt Na is an opportunity for readers to reflect on the journey of Doraemon over the past half-century and to celebrate the timeless values it embodies. VNS

 

 

 

 

 

