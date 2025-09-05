Vietnamese actress takes centre stage in Korean historical musical

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese actress Đặng Thụy Mỹ Uyên, director of 5B Small Theatre, is set to take centre stage in the South Korean historical musical General Jang Han Sang. Hailed by South Korean media as a 'beautiful epic on stage and water,' this grand outdoor art project brings to life the true story of General Jang Han Sang during Korea’s 17th-century development.

The production blends modern theatrical techniques, folk music from the Uiseong region and classical musical theatre arts. Uyên stars as Madam Jang Han Sang, the devoted wife bidding farewell to her husband as he leaves to defend the nation’s borders. The role of the general is played by artist and musical theatre singer Kim Jun Hyun.

Uyên’s performance will shine in Chapter 7, featuring dramatic dialogue, choreography and emotional singing in the farewell scene where the director intensifies the story to its climax. Musician Văn Tứ Quý from Hồ Chí Minh City is assisting with Korean-Vietnamese transliteration to help Uyên perfect her role.

Uyên explained the collaboration arose from a cultural exchange agreement between the Busan Theatre Association and the Hồ Chí Minh City Theatre Association signed in 2024. Since then, both sides have participated in a series of vibrant activities.

In April 2025, the Hồ Chí Minh City Theatre troupe visited Busan for a performance exchange that left a strong impression. It was during this visit that director and playwright Lee Jung Nam, president of the Busan Theatre Association and author and chief director of General Jang Han Sang, noticed Uyên’s talent.

He has directly watched five plays featuring her and acknowledged that 'despite the language barrier, the emotions of Uyên still resonate with the audience.'

"It is a great honour, and this cultural exchange tour between the Busan Theatre Association and the Hồ Chí Minh City Theatre Association will undoubtedly leave a mark on my artistic career journey. I'm very happy to work with such skilled professionals," Uyên said.

Before this collaboration project, the 50-year-old actress had previously performed in the play Đồng Chí (Comrade) in several exchange programmes at the Busan Theatre Festival.

According to the South Korean director, choosing Uyên for the role of Madam Jang Han Sang is a continuation of an artistic connection as well as a testament to his trust in a Vietnamese artist with strong acting skills and the ability to master various forms of performance.

Uyên will participate in four performances on September 11, 12, 13 and 14 at Gubong Park, Namdaecheon River, Uiseong, Gyeongbuk Province, South Korea. This venue features a special stage designed on the water, incorporating 3D projection technology in collaboration with La Maison Productions (France).

"This is an opportunity for me to strive to overcome language barriers and immerse myself in the flow of the global stage," the actress told Người Lao Động (Labourers) newspaper.

Uyên is a stage and film artist currently serving as the director of 5B Small Theatre. With over 30 years of artistic experience, she has taken on a hundred roles on stage as well as in various film productions.

She was awarded the title of Outstanding Artist in 2012 and honoured with the title of Meritorious Artist in 2023 by the State. — VNS