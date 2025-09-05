National achievement exhibition welcomes over 3.93 million visitors

HÀ NỘI – The national achievement exhibition, held on the occasion of Việt Nam’s 80th National Day anniversary at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre in Hà Nội, welcomed more than 3.93 million visitors from August 28 to September 2.

According to the organising board, despite the record number of attendees, the highest ever for an exhibition in Việt Nam, all services have been well maintained, ensuring cleanliness, order, and safety.

Preliminary assessments showed that the visitor number on September 3 decreased significantly compared to the peak on the previous two days as people returned to daily activities after the four-day National Day holiday. The majority of visitors now are elderly people and war veterans travelling from distant provinces.

To meet public demand and create more opportunities for citizens to explore and experience activities at the event, the Prime Minister has issued an official dispatch extending its course until September 15. - VNA/VNS