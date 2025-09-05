Art from the heart pays tribute to heroes

HÀ NỘI — A stirring exhibition at the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum (VNFAM) carves out a powerful space where art and memory meet, paying heartfelt homage to those who gave everything for national independence.

Running until September 10, the exhibition features 80 works created between 1947 and 1986 by artists from various generations, using a wide range of media to reflect the complexity and resilience of Việt Nam’s struggle and reconstruction.

“Throughout the two resistance wars, innumerable people sacrificed everything for the independence of our country,” said Director of VNFAM Nguyễn Anh Minh. “Heroes whose names are written in history have been vividly brought to life by our artists.”

The works portray not only historic figures but also the ordinary individuals – soldiers, workers, doctors and farmers – whose dedication and sacrifice built the foundations of modern Việt Nam. Together, they form a compelling visual archive of patriotism, courage and collective endurance.

One of the most striking pieces is Hero Nguyễn Văn Trỗi (1965), a woodcut by Hoàng Đạo Khánh. Capturing the revolutionary hero in his final moments before execution, the work stands out with its bold contrasts and expressive force, rendered with the clarity and precision characteristic of traditional woodcut techniques.

In Nguyễn Thị Định (1966), artist Diệp Minh Châu brings the legendary leader of the Long-Haired Army to life in charcoal. The fingerhead of the Đồng Khởi Movement is depicted with commanding presence: her bright eyes, faint but resolute smile, and steady gaze convey both strength and warmth. Châu’s confident lines and subtle shading reflect a deep reverence for Định's role in the nation’s fight for liberation.

The resilience of Việt Nam’s armed forces also features prominently. Works such as Female Militia on the Wreckage of a Downed American Aircraft by Lê Công Thành, The Island Outpost by Tạ Quang Bạo and Female Guerrillas of Củ Chi by Huỳnh Phương Đông depict scenes of determination and solidarity under fire. These images celebrate the contributions of women as vital participants in the resistance effort.

Beyond the battlefield, the exhibition honours the builders of the nation – intellectuals, scientists, miners and ethnic minority heroes. Notable works include Dr Tôn Thất Tùng in the Operating Room by Văn Dương Thành; Comrade Phạm Trọng Thủy – An Emulation Soldier at Cẩm Phả Mine by Nguyễn Sáng; and Hero Nguyễn Thị Khương (of the Mường ethnic group) by Thân Trọng Sự.

The exhibition also features poignant works by artist-martyrs Hoàng Anh and Hà Xuân Phong, alongside lesser-seen pieces by masters such as Nguyễn Sỹ Ngọc, Phan Kế An and Bùi Xuân Phái – offering new perspectives on their artistic journeys.

Spanning decades of struggle and resilience, this exhibition reminds viewers that the fight for independence was waged not only with weapons, but also with brushes, ink, and conviction. Through art, these lives and legacies continue to speak across generations.

The exhibition is on view until September 10 at 66 Nguyễn Thái Học Street, Hà Nội. — VNS