1,000 Ha Long Bay cruise tickets offered to revolution contributors

QUẢNG NINH – The Asia Premier Cruises Corporation JSC is offering 1,000 free Hạ Long Bay cruise tickets to war veterans, wounded soldiers, revolution contributors, and families of fallen soldiers from September 2 to October 31, on the occasion of the 80th National Day.

The programme includes transportation from Hà Nội; a cruise around Hạ Long Bay, a UNESCO-recognised World Natural Heritage Site, aboard the 600-seat Ambassador Cruises II; meals and accommodation on board; and a commemorative photo service with fellow veterans and loved ones.

The initiative aims to give the veterans a chance to relax and enjoy the serene beauty of Việt Nam’s natural heritage, a gift of peace made possible by their sacrifice.

Eligible individuals can register by calling 0973811263 to claim their tickets.

In the first eight months of 2025, Quảng Ninh, home to Hạ Long Bay, welcomed 16.2 million visitors, a 10 per cent increase from a year earlier. International arrivals hit 2.94 million, a 23 per cent rise, and tourism revenue reached VNĐ41.38 trillion (US$1.56 billion), up over 20 per cent.

During the National Day holiday from August 30 to September 2, the northern province attracted nearly 340,000 tourists. By the end of the year, it expects to host 70 cruise ships with 90,000 international visitors at Ha Long International Cruise Port, a 30 per cent increase from 2024.

Efforts will continue to diversify tourism products, with a focus on high-quality and unique offerings, capitalising on the beauty of Hạ Long Bay, Bái Tử Long Bay, the world cultural heritage site of Yên Tử, and other local cultural and natural assets. - VNA/VNS