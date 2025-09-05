Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Vietnamese cinema featured at ASEAN+3 Film Festival in Prague

September 05, 2025 - 10:25
The ASEAN+3 Film Festival opened in Prague on September 3, bringing together the film industries of ASEAN member states (Việt Nam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand), alongside China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea.

 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Dương Hoài Nam poses for a commemorative photo with embassy staff at the opening ceremony. Photo VNA/VNS

PRAGUE – The ASEAN+3 Film Festival opened in Prague on September 3, bringing together the film industries of ASEAN member states (Việt Nam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand), alongside China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea.

This year’s edition takes audiences on a journey through diverse narratives and striking visuals, highlighting the cultural richness, traditions, and people of Asia. Each film offers a unique perspective where emotions, history, and art converge to tell stories that are both relatable and distinctive.

The festival commenced with the animated short Love, Dad (2021) by Diana Cam Van Nguyen, a Czech director of Vietnamese origin. The film delves into the complex bond between a father and daughter, rekindled through old letters he once wrote to her, blending live-action with delicate animation to create a poignant and intimate cinematic language.

As part of the festival, Việt Nam Film Week will open on September 6, serving as a key event in celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the Czech Republic. - VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Art from the heart pays tribute to heroes

Spanning decades of struggle and resilience, this exhibition reminds viewers that the fight for independence was waged not only with weapons, but also with brushes, ink, and conviction. Through art, these lives and legacies continue to speak across generations.
Life & Style

Taste of Korea spices up Hội An streets

A traditional and Korean food space will be featured at the Korean Food Festival in the ancient town on September 6–7, offering free tastings and cooking demonstrations with Korean chefs at the food courts.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom