Việt Nam strives to develop sustainable tourism

HCM CITY — Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính has urged the tourism industry to transform its growth model, using digital transformation as a driving force to improve service quality, tourist experience and management efficiency.

He highlighted that digital transformation and green transformation are twin pillars for building a sustainable tourism industry.

Speaking at the High-Level Tourism Forum “Shaping the Future of Tourism: Embracing Digital and Green Transformation” on September 4, the Deputy PM said Việt Nam is fully committed to pursuing sustainable tourism development and becoming a leading destination globally.

He proposed developing a set of principles to help the tourism industry develop more sustainably in the future.

Leveraging digital transformation innovates destination management models, optimises marketing and promotion effectiveness, and analyses data to gain deeper insights into the needs of different customer segments, enabling personalised services while improving global market reach.

This serves as a key driver to increase productivity, strengthen management efficiency, and elevate service quality.

Green transformation is the foundation for building a tourism industry in harmony with nature, responsible to the community and the environment, he said.

Việt Nam has many outstanding advantages for tourism development, such as a peaceful and safe environment, increasingly improved infrastructure, rich cultural and historical heritage with nine world heritage sites and 16 intangible cultural heritage elements recognised by UNESCO, diverse nature, friendly and hospitable people, high quality services, and reasonable costs.

Tourism products and services have become increasingly diversified, environmentally friendly, and socially responsible, meeting the growing and varied needs of travelers, he said.

In the first eight months of 2025, Việt Nam welcomed nearly 14 million international arrivals, a year-on-year increase of 20 per cent.

It reinforced Việt Nam's reputation as an attractive, safe, friendly, and sustainable destination, he said.

The Deputy PM said that digital and green transformation require resources, technology, and expertise and no single country can possess or mobilise these resources alone.

“We need to promote public-private partnerships, international cooperation, data sharing, and work together to develop an intelligent and sustainable tourism ecosystem.”

He proposed focusing on research, development, and completion of a comprehensive policy framework for digital and green transformation in the tourism sector as well as promoting pilot mechanisms and scaling up successful models and best practices in applying digital transformation to tourism management and promotion.

Regional and sectoral linkages need to be strengthened to establish sustainable tourism value chains, and foster the development of tourism in connection with agriculture, culture, environment, and technology to create distinctive products with high competitiveness, he said.

Development of tourism human resources is given a priority, particularly professionals with digital skills and knowledge of sustainable development.

He proposed to enhance support for the business community, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, through financial assistance programmes, enabling access to modern technologies, and encouraging the development of green and digital business models.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng said that the advancement of digital technology, artificial intelligence, and big data, combined with urgent requirements for emission reduction, environmental protection, and climate adaptation, are reshaping the way tourism is managed, operated, and experienced.

According to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), digital transformation and green transition are two complementary drivers that play a pivotal role in enhancing competitiveness, developing smart and environmentally friendly destinations, and ensuring sustainable growth for the tourism industry over the next decade, he said.

“This is not merely a trend but an inevitable strategic imperative for all nations, including Việt Nam,” he said.

The digital and green transformation of tourism also faces numerous challenges.

These include a lack of specific mechanisms and guidance for sustainable tourism development, financial and investment constraints, high consumption of energy and resources, and significant waste discharge from transportation and destinations, he said.

The forum was organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with the HCM City People’s Committee within the framework of the HCM City International Travel Expo held from September 4 to 6 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre.

It was aimed at creating conditions for ministries, sectors, localities, organisations, and domestic and international enterprises to exchange experiences and propose creative solutions and ideas to promote digital and green transformation. —VNS