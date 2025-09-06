International fine arts exhibition opens at Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám

HÀ NỘI — An international fine arts exhibition opened at Hà Nội’s iconic Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Literature complex) on September 5, contributing to the promotion of the capital’s international exchange and image as a UNESCO Creative City.

The event, themed "Friendship - Amistad - Pagkakaibigan 2025," is jointly organised by the Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám Culture and Science Centre and artists from Việt Nam, Spain, and the Philippines.

It features 49 works by 24 artists, showcasing a variety of styles and approaches, with themes centred on heritage, people, and nature. The curatorial concept, presented in the three languages of Vietnamese, Spanish, and Tagalog, highlights the role of art as a cultural bridge fostering empathy and connections between cultures and communities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lê Xuân Kiều, Director of the centre, expressed his hope that the display will serve as not only an artistic rendezvous but also a cultural dialogue space, spreading inspiration for creativity and strengthening friendship.

As part of the exhibition, an interactive programme on painting landscapes and portraits is set to take place, with direct guidance from participating painters, offering the public a chance to engage in creative practices and cultivate a love for art linked to national cultural heritage.

Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám is one of the most popular relics and tourist destinations in Hà Nội and the country at large. Built in the 11th century during the Lý Dynasty (1010-1225), it is also among the most important Confucian symbols in the country.

The complex consists of Văn Miếu, a temple dedicated to Confucius as Confucianism used to be a popular religion in Việt Nam in feudal times, and Quốc Tử Giám, the first national university of the country.

It taught disciples on the Confucian way of life and revered Chu Văn An, one of Việt Nam’s most respected scholars. Between 1076 and 1779, Quốc Tử Giám educated thousands of talented men to serve their country to the best of their abilities. VNS