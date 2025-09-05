Sapa joins list of Asia’s most popular rural destinations

HCM CITY – Sa Pa, a renowned travel destination nestled in Lào Cai Province of Việt Nam, has secured sixth position in an Asia-wide ranking of rural locations curated by the digital travel platform Agoda, further solidifying its allure for global travelers.

Agoda recently unveiled its list of leading rural destinations in Asia, providing adventurers with the opportunity to venture beyond the bustling city hubs. Sa Pa, an idyllic mountainous locale celebrated for its picturesque terraced rice fields and indigenous villages, enchants visitors with its striking landscapes, rich cultural tapestry, and awe-inspiring vistas of the Hoàng Liên Sơn Mountain range, highlighted by Fansipan, Việt Nam’s loftiest peak dubbed the “Roof of Indochina.” Agoda's insights reveal a notable 21 per cent rise in searches for this hillside sanctuary, indicating its surging popularity.

According to Agoda, rural destinations in Việt Nam, particularly the highland town of Sa Pa, are gaining popularity among travelers seeking authentic cultural experiences and natural beauty. Apart from the rainy months of June to August, Sa Pa presents a striking natural landscape that evolves with the seasons. In spring, plum and peach blossoms brighten the hillsides, while summer brings lush green rice shoots shimmering in the morning mist.

Autumn is the most spectacular season with golden terraced fields across the valleys. Sometimes in winter, Sapa is veiled in clouds and dusted with snow - a rare sight in a tropical climate. The vibrant local highland markets remain a highlight that draws both domestic and international visitors. With its blend of natural beauty and cultural richness, Sapa stands as one of Asia’s most distinctive mountain destinations.

Vũ Ngọc Lâm, country director at Agoda, shared: “Việt Nam’s representation in the Asia list through Sa Pa reflects how the country’s diverse landscapes and heritage continue to captivate travelers. From terraced rice fields and mountain treks to rich cultural traditions, visitors are showing a stronger appetite for authentic and immersive experiences away from big-city hubs.”

Agoda’s data, which ranks destinations across eight markets in Asia with a population under 50,000 based on accommodation searches made on Agoda between February 15 to August 15, 2025, also revealed that Malaysia’s Cameron Highlands, Thailand’s Khao Yai, and Indonesia’s Puncak took the top three spots. Fujikawaguchiko (Japan), Kenting (Taiwan), Sa Pa (Việt Nam), Munnar (India), and Pyeongchang-gun (South Korea) earned a spot as the top eight rural destinations in Asia. – VNS