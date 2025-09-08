Cát Tiên: a sanctuary for endangered wildlife

ĐỒNG NAI — The sounds of black-shanked douc langurs, yellow-cheeked gibbons, and other primates echo through the forests of Cát Tiên National Park, where dozens of rare and endangered animals are receiving care at the park’s Rescue, Conservation and Development Centre. With semi-wild environments and proper treatment, many are being prepared for release back into nature.

Covering nearly 72,000 hectares across southern Đồng Nai and Lâm Đồng provinces, Cát Tiên is one of Việt Nam's richest biodiversity reserves and home to species listed in the Red Data Book. Established in 2005, the Rescue, Conservation and Development Centre spans over 66 hectares, divided into three main areas for bears, primates, and other endangered species.

According to Director Nguyễn Thế Việt, the centre has rescued, treated, and released thousands of animals from more than 40 species over the past 20 years, mostly endangered wildlife classified under Group 1 B. In 2024 alone, more than 190 individuals were rescued and over 180 released into the wild.

Currently, nearly 50 primates are under care, including critically endangered yellow-cheeked gibbons, black-shanked doucs, Indochinese silvered langurs, and lorises. Many of the animals were handed over by local authorities, voluntarily surrendered by residents, or retrieved from snares in the forest.

The rescue process follows five stages: intake, veterinary treatment, care and rehabilitation, behavioural training, and eventual release. In some cases, animals have even reproduced in semi-wild conditions, with newborns including pangolins, lorises, and langurs. Some gibbons have bred naturally with wild individuals through protective fencing.

Severely injured animals, such as Javan pangolins caught in traps, have recovered after treatment and been successfully released. Before release, many are fitted with microchips or tracking collars, allowing staff to monitor their adaptation and reintegration into wild groups. Not all animals can return to their natural environment. Some remain under long-term care due to injury or survival challenges.

Beyond rescue, the centre also serves as an educational hub, raising public awareness about wildlife protection and biodiversity conservation. It partners with domestic and international organisations to preserve the genetic resources of rare flora and fauna.

In addition to its main base, the centre operates a primate rescue site on Tiên Island in the Đồng Nai River, where more than 140 individuals, including lorises, gibbons, and black-shanked doucs, have been rescued and released. The park is also strengthening cooperation with forest rangers of surrounding provinces to expand its rescue efforts. — VNA/VNS