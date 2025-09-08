Vietnamese language nurtures love for national culture in Czech Republic

PRAGUE — The grand finale of the Honouring the Vietnamese Language 2025 contest was held on September 6 at the Sapa Trade Centre, a hub of the Vietnamese community in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.

Organised by the Vietnamese Associations in the Czech Republic under the patronage of the Vietnamese Embassy, the event brought together nearly 100 contestants – mostly second- and third-generation Vietnamese children – alongside hundreds of parents and community members. The atmosphere was warm and filled with love for the homeland.

Most contestants are students from Vietnamese language centres across the European country. Despite only attending a few courses, many impressed with their skills in poetry recitation, storytelling, singing and painting. Some children even surprised their parents with their confidence and remarkable progress in speaking Vietnamese.

For young people in the Vietnamese community, summer is not just a holiday but a valuable time to attend Vietnamese classes, meet peers and communicate in their mother tongue. The contest thus became both a playground and an opportunity to showcase learning achievements before families and the wider community.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency, teacher Lê Hồng Nhung, a member of the organising committee, said that the ultimate goal is to create a meaningful space for the younger generation, born and raised in the Czech Republic, to learn and practise Vietnamese – the language spoken daily by their parents.

Mastering Vietnamese narrows the generational gap and strengthens family bonds, while also helping them better understand Vietnamese culture and confidently share it with Czech friends, she added.

Parents in the audience were visibly moved when listening to their children recite poems, narrate folk tales or sing familiar melodies of their homeland. Their eyes sparkled with happiness, proud that Vietnamese is being preserved and passed down through generations.

Nguyễn Quốc Thành, head of community affairs at the Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic, praised the community’s dedication to teaching and learning Vietnamese and commended the significance of the contest. He affirmed the embassy’s continued support for associations, language centres and individuals committed to preserving and promoting the Vietnamese language.

On this occasion, the embassy awarded certificates of merit to groups and individuals who made outstanding contributions to the movement, encouraging further growth of Vietnamese language education.

The Honouring the Vietnamese Language contest is not only a language event but also a manifestation of the Vietnamese community’s love for their homeland and cultural roots. — VNA/VNS