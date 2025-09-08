Hyperhidrosis treatment: Breaking the sweat cycle with advances in care

Dr. Snigdha Singh*

Sweating is a natural and necessary process that helps regulate body temperature. But for some individuals, excessive sweating, medically known as hyperhidrosis, can cause daily discomfort and emotional distress. It can be particularly troublesome in hot and humid climates. In such cases, effective hyperhidrosis treatment can change lives.

What is hyperhidrosis?

Hyperhidrosis affects millions worldwide. It goes beyond typical sweating caused by heat or exercise. Individuals with this condition may sweat excessively from the hands, feet, underarms or face, even while at rest or in cool environments.

What are the symptoms?

Wet clothing, soaked socks/shoes, slippery hands.

Frequent skin infections (bacterial/fungal).

Emotional and psychological distress (anxiety, social withdrawal).

Hyperhidrosis treatment helps restore comfort and confidence.

What are the main types?

Primary focal hyperhidrosis: Often hereditary and localised to areas like the palms, soles, underarms, face and scalp.

Secondary generalised hyperhidrosis: Usually due to an underlying medical condition or medication.

Identifying the type of sweating is the first step towards selecting the right hyperhidrosis treatment.

Why does hyperhidrosis matter?

While it is not life-threatening, the impact of hyperhidrosis on a person’s quality of life can be profound, affecting personal relationships, work performance and mental health. Fortunately, several hyperhidrosis treatment options are available, including advanced and effective therapies such as Botulinum toxin (Botox).

Botulinum toxin (Botox): a proven treatment for excessive sweating

Botox, best known for its cosmetic use in smoothing wrinkles, is also FDA-approved for treating excessive underarm sweating and is increasingly being used for the palms, soles, face and scalp.

How does it work?

Botox works by temporarily blocking the nerve signals responsible for activating sweat glands. When injected into specific areas, it significantly reduces sweat production, often within a few days of treatment.

What patients can expect

Procedure: Quick, outpatient treatment; no anaesthesia required.

Duration: Results typically last 4 to 6 months.

Side Effects: Minimal, like temporary soreness or minor bruising at injection sites.

Many patients report a dramatic improvement in confidence and comfort after Botox. For them, Botox represents a reliable hyperhidrosis treatment, especially when topical treatments or oral medications have failed.

Other treatment options for hyperhidrosis

While Botox is highly effective, it is not the only hyperhidrosis treatment. Depending on the severity and location of sweating, the following are the other commonly recommended treatment options:

Topical Preparations: Antiperspirants with prescription-strength aluminium chloride, Glycopyrronium wipes/gel, can reduce sweating.

Oral Medications: a) Anticholinergics help reduce sweating systemically, though side effects like dry mouth or dizziness can occur in a few cases. b) Beta-blockers are used in situational or anxiety-induced hyperhidrosis

Iontophoresis: A device that uses a mild electrical current to temporarily shut down sweat glands, especially for hands and feet.

Microwave Therapy (miraDry): A non-invasive treatment that permanently destroys sweat glands in the underarm area.

Surgery: Endoscopic thoracic sympathectomy (ETS) may be considered for severe cases, but it’s usually a last resort due to potential complications.

Each patient should consult a dermatologist to decide on the most appropriate hyperhidrosis treatment for their condition.

Living comfortably with hyperhidrosis treatment

If you or someone you know struggles with excessive sweating, remember that you are not alone and you do not have to suffer in silence. Hyperhidrosis is a medical condition with scientifically backed treatments that can make a real difference. Consulting a board-certified dermatologist can help determine the most suitable and effective option for your needs.

With greater awareness and modern hyperhidrosis treatment options such as Botulinum toxin (Botox), living confidently and comfortably is entirely within reach. — Family Medical Practice

Dr Snigdha Singh studied for a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery and a Master's in Dermatology. She specialises in diagnosing and treating a wide variety of skin disorders in both adults and children. She also advises on numerous cosmetic skin conditions and treats benign skin disorders using RF cautery, cryosurgery and minor surgery as indicated.

