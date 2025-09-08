BEIJING — With its majestic beauty and unique location, the Bản Giốc (Việt Nam) – Detian (China) Waterfalls site, the first cross-border tourism cooperation area jointly developed by the two countries, has become a popular destination attracting large numbers of visitors from both sides.

The cooperation in developing tourism here not only brings economic benefits but also strengthens the bonds of friendship between the people of Việt Nam and China.

Located on the Việt Nam–China border, the Bản Giốc–Detian waterfalls rise over 60m and span hundreds of metres. What makes the falls unique is that the main stream does not descend in a single stream of falls, but cascades over multiple limestone tiers, creating a beauty that is both pristine and graceful. A large islet covered with greenery divides the flow into three separate streams, creating a rare natural scene that has transformed the waterfalls into a unique destination for visitors from Việt Nam, China, and beyond.

To promote tourism, China has implemented a range of effective measures focusing on diversifying experiences and improving service quality. Substantial investment has gone into transport infrastructure, resorts, restaurants, and modern shopping centres around the waterfalls, forming a complete “tourism ecosystem.” Visitors can not only enjoy the spectacular falls but also take part in activities such as boat rides on the Quây Sơn River, traditional art performances, and folk games. Festivals and cultural events are held regularly, attracting more tourists, extending their stays, and increasing spending.

Digital solutions such as mobile apps, multi-language audio guides, and e-ticketing systems have also been widely introduced, making it easier for visitors to plan and enjoy their trips.

According to Nong Meimei, Deputy Director of Daxin County Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Sports, Radio and Television, since the cross-border tourism cooperation area officially came into operation, Việt Nam and China have continuously expanded exchanges in culture, art, sports, and trade.

Successful events such as the Bản Giốc–Detian Cross-border Run and the Daxin Half Marathon 2025, the Việt Nam–China Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition, and folk song contests have built a solid social foundation for cross-border cooperation, promoting deeper integration in culture, sports, and tourism while fostering stronger friendship between the peoples of both countries.

Nguyễn Thị Trang, a tourist from Đà Nẵng, Việt Nam, said that this was her first time visiting the waterfall. The two sides of the waterfall, one in China and one in Việt Nam, feel like two hearts beating as one, helping to strengthen the friendship between Việt Nam and China, she said.

In recent years, the two sides have also introduced measures to boost joint tourism at Bản Giốc–Detian, helping increase visitor numbers, particularly international tourists. Joint tours and simplified immigration procedures have made it easier for travellers from both countries to explore the waterfalls from either side.

The success of the Bản Giốc–Detian Waterfalls site is not only the success of a single tourist destination but also a symbol of cooperation and shared development between Vietnam and China, opening a new chapter for cross-border tourism. With open-door policies and strengthened bilateral collaboration, tourism at the Bản Giốc–Detian waterfalls is more vibrant than ever, contributing to the recovery and growth of the tourism sectors of both nations, particularly border tourism. — VNA/VNS