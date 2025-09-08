Miss Ethnic Tourism Việt Nam 2025 launched in Mộc Châu

MỘC CHÂU — The Miss Ethnic Tourism Việt Nam 2025 competition was officially launched on Sunday in Mộc Châu Township, Sơn La Province, with 70 contestants already registering to take part.

Held for the first time, the pageant carries the mission of honouring the beauty of women from Việt Nam’s 54 ethnic groups, blending tradition with modernity. More than just a beauty contest, it is a cultural journey to spread pride, unity and the aspirations of a new generation eager to integrate with the world.

Organisers expect the competition to become a bridge for preserving and promoting cultural heritage while boosting sustainable green and community-based tourism.

Beyond crowning a winner, the contest aims to select cultural and tourism ambassadors – young women with intellect, compassion and confidence who can inspire their communities. Through each stage, the event will showcase the country’s rich natural landscapes, cultural traditions, hospitable people and growing tourism potential, especially in the northwestern region.

Its core message: the beauty of Việt Nam lies in the beauty of 54 ethnic groups, and the nation’s pride is rooted in cultural values passed down through generations. Each contestant represents a 'blossom' of unique identity, together painting a vibrant picture of unity in diversity.

Eligible contestants must be Vietnamese women between 18 and 27 years old and at least 1.60m tall. Registration is open until September 15, 2025, with a possible extension to September 30. As of September 7, 70 candidates had applied.

During the preliminary round, organisers will select outstanding contestants who embody the spirit, personality and creativity of Việt Nam’s modern youth.

Đàm Hương Thuỷ, head of the organising committee, said: “Việt Nam is a land of cultural diversity and beauty. Each ethnic group and region represents a precious colour in the nation’s shared mosaic.

"Hosting the pageant in Mộc Châu – a land of poetic landscapes and cultural richness – creates a platform where the beauty of Vietnamese women meets local tourism potential, and where our national culture can be promoted to international friends.

“We hope the contest will not only celebrate the beauty, intellect, and confidence of the contestants, but also serve as an opportunity to connect, share and promote cultural values, natural wonders, and the economic-tourism potential of different regions, particularly the Northwest.”

The grand finale is set for November 15, 2025, in Mộc Châu. During the eight-day event, contestants will shine across multiple segments: intellectual and community projects, social communication, traditional dress and cultural heritage, performances featuring áo dài and ethnic attire, as well as talent showcases highlighting their dynamism, confidence, and integration spirit. — VNS