Lâm Đồng tourism month kicks off

LÂM ĐỒNG — Lâm Đồng Province is offering a series of tourism, cultural and entertainment activities to domestic and international visitors this month.

The programme kicked off on Saturday with a music gala at Lâm Viên Square in Xuân Hương – Đà Lạt Ward, featuring popular singers Võ Hạ Trâm, Issac and Đông Hùng, and artists from the Lâm Đồng Art Theatre and the Bông Sen (Lotus) Theatre of HCM City.

The highlight of the programme will be new tours with the motto of “One trip – Three experiences,” which lets tourists explore the beauty of landscapes, flowers and the sea, and the cultural heritage of the province after merging with the Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) province of Đắk Nông and the coastal province of Bình Thuận.

Lâm Đồng will host a trade fair at the square from September 12 to 17 to introduce the province’s OCOP (One Commune One Product) products, a variety of high-quality agricultural products, traditional handicrafts and local cuisine, promising to become an attractive destination to tourists.

The province’s museum will host an exhibition to honour the cultural heritage, traditional handicrafts, books and arts of local ethnic minority groups.

The province will also offer cultural spaces to introduce the music, culture, heritage and cuisine of ethnic minority groups at local tourism zones.

According to the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the month of experiential tourism features cultural highlights and the unique indigenous identity of the province, offering a comprehensive understanding of Lâm Đồng in the new era.

It also aims to promote the province’s tourism potential and strengths among the community and local and international tourists, contributing to its development into a safe and friendly destination.

All diners, hotels, and tourist areas in the province are offering a discount of up to 50 per cent during the travel month.

The event will end on October 5. — VNS