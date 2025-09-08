Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Smashing box office records

September 08, 2025 - 16:17
The war epic 'Red Rain' has taken Việt Nam’s cinemas by storm, smashing records to become the highest-grossing Vietnamese film of all time. Let’s see what is behind the hype!

film cinema entertainment leisure Quang Tri American war in Vietnam

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom