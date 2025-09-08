Smashing box office records

The programme featured over 1,000 attendees, including overseas Vietnamese, international students, interns and international friends from various provinces and cities in the Kansai region, such as Osaka, Kyoto, Kobe and Nara.
To mark Việt Nam’s 80th National Day, a luxury cruise operator is giving away 1,000 complimentary tickets for Hạ Long Bay tours to veterans, wounded soldiers and families of fallen heroes as a gesture of gratitude.
The Côn Đảo National Park in HCM City has received five Nicobar pigeons (Caloenas nicobarica), a rare and endangered bird species, from the Côn Đảo Special Zone Economic Division after they were found injured and disoriented by local residents.