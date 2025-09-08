'Proud of a Strip of Country' art programme unites Vietnamese community in Japan

TOKYO — The special art programme 'Proud of a Strip of Country' was held in Higashi Osaka City, Japan on Sunday.

Organised by the General Association of Vietnamese in the Kansai region in coordination with the V-Artis Osaka Art Centre, this event was a celebration for the Vietnamese community living and working in Japan.

It honoured their homeland in conjunction with the 80th anniversary of the National Day of Việt Nam (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2025).

The programme featured over 1,000 attendees, including overseas Vietnamese, international students, interns and international friends from various provinces and cities in the Kansai region, such as Osaka, Kyoto, Kobe and Nara.

Lê Thương, President of the General Association of Vietnamese in the Kansai region, said: "We organise this programme not only to celebrate National Day together but also to remind every Vietnamese living far from home to always be proud of and preserve our national cultural values.

"This is also an opportunity for the community to meet, connect and turn towards the fatherland."

With the theme of national pride and solidarity, the programme featured unique music and dance performances, along with songs that resonated with the audience, all performed by community artists and students.

The performances were elaborately staged, blending music, dance and lighting to create a solemn and emotional atmosphere. This event also served as an opportunity for the younger generation, born and raised in Japan, to better understand, appreciate and take pride in their roots.

A highlight of the programme was the showcase of traditional áo dài (long dress) costumes. Non-professional models, comprising of young Vietnamese individuals from the Kansai region, displayed their confidence and charm, conveying the beauty of Vietnamese culture to international friends.

Mai Anh, Head of the Organising Committee and Artistic Director of the programme, said: "Through music, fashion and art, we aim to create a multi-generational exchange space, allowing Vietnamese people in Japan, especially the youth, to connect with and take pride in their national culture."

In addition to the performances, the event featured cultural-culinary exhibition areas, folk games and calligraphy booths, fostering a cozy and vibrant community atmosphere.

Trịnh Văn Thiện, who currently works in Osaka, said: “This is the happiest and most joyful National Day celebration for me since coming to Japan. I arrived at the venue early to support the organising committee. It was a touching and proud art programme.” — VNS