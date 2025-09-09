Young producers unite generations with new album

HÀ NỘI — A newly released music album, Made in Vietnam, is proving to be a big hit due to its strong message of national pride and unity.

Produced by DTAP, a trio of young songwriters and music producers, the album features 16 remixed tracks arranged into three chapters. Each chapter reflects a distinct aspect of Việt Nam’s cultural and spiritual identity.

The songs blend traditional elements with modern arrangements, offering listeners a sound that feels both familiar and contemporary.

DTAP, made up of Thịnh Kainz, Kata Trần, and Tùng Cedrus, described the project as a tribute to their homeland.

“Each song is not just music – it’s a piece of Vietnamese culture, memory and dreams,” they said.

“Made in Vietnam is the voice of a new generation, honouring the sacrifices of our forebears while celebrating the beauty of identity, nature and the extraordinary in everyday life.”

The album brings together 25 artists, including People’s Artists Bạch Tuyết and Thanh Thúy, and well-known singers such as Mỹ Tâm, Hà Anh Tuấn, Võ Hạ Trâm, Hồng Nhung, Đen Vâu, Hiền Thục, Tóc Tiên, and Karik.

Their participation adds depth and diversity to the project, with younger voices helping to shape a fresh yet respectful interpretation of Vietnamese music

One standout performance comes from 80-year-old People’s Artist Bạch Tuyết, who collaborated with rapper Pháo on Nam Quốc Sơn Hà (Mountains and Rivers of the Southern Country).

The veteran cải lương (reformed opera) artist expressed gratitude for the chance to work with younger artists, describing the experience as a meaningful exchange between generations – each bringing independent thinking, yet sharing a common love for the homeland.

The final track, The Letter from Vietnam, serves as a sincere message to international audiences. DTAP said the song reflects a Việt Nam that is vibrant and compassionate, eager to connect with the world while remaining proud of its roots, cultural spirit and territorial integrity.

DTAP has built a reputation for combining folk influences with modern production. Their work is known for lively lyrics, clever rhymes and rich use of traditional imagery. Previous projects include See Tình, the album LINK by Hoàng Thùy Linh, Vũ Trụ Cò Bay (The Universe of Flying Storks) and Bóng Phù Hoa (The Illusion of Glamour) by Phương Mỹ Chi.

These works show the group’s effort to make Vietnamese music more accessible globally without losing its cultural depth.

See Tình became a viral hit, with over 1.3 billion views on TikTok, 100 million views on YouTube, and 50 million streams on Spotify.

Thịnh Kainz noted that Việt Nam’s 54 ethnic groups, each with unique instruments and singing styles, along with a vast heritage of folk poetry and literature, provide endless inspiration. DTAP hopes their music helps listeners connect with the cultural roots of Việt Nam.

For the group, making music is not about chasing fame. It’s about sharing the soul of Vietnamese music with the world.

“Bringing Vietnamese culture to the international stage shouldn’t be just empty slogans,” they said.

“It must come from stories we truly understand and genuinely value.” — VNS