Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Vietnamese culture shines at 2025 Embassy Festival

September 09, 2025 - 06:53
Amid music and graceful dances, international audiences glimpsed a Việt Nam that is both strong and gentle, traditional yet modern - an image that stirred emotions and inspired curiosity about the S-shaped country.

 

Visitors line up to enjoy phở (Vietnamese noodle soup) at the festival. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam left a strong impression at the Embassy Festival in The Hague of the Netherlands on September 6, where art and fashion performances by the Vietnamese community showcased a nation that is both traditional and modern, graceful yet powerful.

The annual Embassy Festival drew tens of thousands worldwide to celebrate cultural diversity. Its 13th edition, featuring nearly 50 embassies under the theme “Honouring unity, heritage and cultural diversity,” underscored culture’s power to connect people, foster harmony, and open doors to understanding.

Embassies showcased food, crafts, and performances that turned the historic Lange Voorhout into a lively “global village,” where melodies, colours, and flavours from around the world blended in the joy of cultural exchange.

Amid music and graceful dances, international audiences glimpsed a Vietnam that is both strong and gentle, traditional yet modern - an image that stirred emotions and inspired curiosity about the S-shaped country.

The performances not only showcased artistic beauty but also stirred deep emotions within the Vietnamese community abroad.

Ngô Thị Bích Ngọc, Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Association in the Netherlands, emphasised that art is a bridge connecting Việt Nam with the world, and a bond linking the community and generations, nurturing love for the homeland among the youth.

If the stage showcased Việt Nam's pride, the food stalls brought the homeland’s flavours to international friends. The Vietnamese Trade Office’s booth featured specialties such as fruits and coffee, which all imported via Rotterdam and distributed across Europe, affirming Vietnamese products' growing place in the global market.

The Vietnamese community’s strong presence at the event highlighted their commitment to preserving and promoting national cultural identity abroad. They shared the story of a resilient, proud, and diverse nation - one that integrates without losing its roots, stepping confidently onto the path of globalisation.

The Hague - renowned for its international institutions dedicated to peace, justice, and fairness - is an ideal setting for Việt Nam to connect with the world. At this year’s festival, Việt Nam truly shone, not only through its cultural colours but also through its spirit, aspirations, and national pride. — VNA/VNS

festival

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Smashing box office records

The war epic 'Red Rain' has taken Việt Nam’s cinemas by storm, smashing records to become the highest-grossing Vietnamese film of all time. Let’s see what is behind the hype!

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom