Romantic film "Love in Vietnam" premieres in India

NEW DELHI — Love in Vietnam, a co-production between Innovations India and Samten Hills Vietnam, had its official premiere in New Delhi on September 7, attracting wide interest from audiences in both countries.

Inspired by the renowned Turkish novel Madonna in a Fur Coat, the film portrays the tender love story of Manav (Shantanu Maheshwari), a young man aspiring to become a singer who is sent to study in Việt Nam. There, he is enchanted by the self-portrait of Linh (Khả Ngân), a painter and dancer, setting the stage for a poignant romance.

Set against the picturesque landscapes of Việt Nam, more than 75 per cent of the movie was shot in the country, immersing viewers in its beauty. Alongside passionate Indian melodies and the emotional journey of the couple, the film serves as a cinematic exploration of Việt Nam's natural and cultural charm, with each frame capturing the spirit of a heartfelt love song.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s reporter in New Delhi, Rahul Bali, CEO of Innovations India and the film’s producer, emphasised cinema’s unique ability to connect people and nations through shared values of love, family, resilience, and sacrifice.

He noted that beyond its emotional storyline, Love in Vietnam highlights Việt Nam's beauty for Indian audiences. He expressed his confidence that the film will usher in a new era of cinematic collaboration between India and Việt Nam, while allowing international viewers to experience Việt Nam as a romantic and hospitable destination.

Produced with an investment of US$4 million, the film has already created a stir, securing distribution in 10,000 theatres across China ahead of its Indian release. After screenings in Việt Nam, India, China, and other markets, Love in Vietnam is scheduled to reach global audiences through Netflix. — VNA/VNS