Ambassadors promote Vietnamese language in Laos

VIENTIANE — In recent years, the promotion of the Vietnamese language abroad, particularly in Laos, has been driven by the tireless efforts of “Vietnamese Language Ambassadors” – individuals who not only nurture a deep passion for the language but also serve as cultural bridges between the two nations.

Talking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Vientiane on the occasion of the Day for Honouring the Vietnamese Language in Overseas Vietnamese Communities (September 8), Nguyễn Thị Thu Huyền, the 2023 Vietnamese Language Ambassador, said that her strongest impression was the powerful spread of love for Vietnamese within the local community.

Free Vietnamese classes taught by volunteer teachers have become a vivid example of sharing and devotion. “Every activity, every small effort can create a wide-reaching impact, contributing to cultural connection and nurturing the great Việt Nam–Laos friendship,” Huyền said.

Still, promoting Vietnamese in Laos is not without challenges. The biggest difficulty, she noted, is the lack of suitable teaching materials. Although Việt Nam and Laos share cultural similarities, their scripts and phonetic systems differ completely, creating hurdles for beginners. Lao learners often struggle to remember characters and pronounce words correctly, while teachers lack specialised curricula. To address this, Huyền not only taught but also adapted and compiled her own materials, drawing on support from volunteers and cultural ties to make lessons more engaging.

She also observed that interest among the Lao people is growing. While many once studied Vietnamese mainly for work or communication, more young people now learn it with genuine enthusiasm and love for Vietnamese culture. Parents, too, want their children to be exposed to the language early. The rising number of volunteer teachers has further helped spread Vietnamese more widely in the community.

Meanwhile, Lanny Lanny Phetnion, the 2024 Vietnamese Language Ambassador, has introduced several initiatives to promote Vietnamese. Recognising high demand for Vietnamese-speaking human resources amid expanding bilateral business ties, she established a language centre offering both in-person and online classes. She also leverages Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube to post lively, easy-to-follow lessons that have attracted thousands of followers.

Lanny has authored over 10 concise, user-friendly self-study books with instructional videos, and frequently serves as an interpreter, bilingual host, and partner in cultural exchange events organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos.

Looking ahead, she plans to co-produce a bilingual programme, LaoViet360, on Vientiane’s VTE9 television channel to showcase the culture, traditions, and tourist destinations of both countries, while helping viewers practice Vietnamese through real-life contexts. She also intends to expand online classes, cultural exchanges, and digital content, while building a strong support network with local educational institutions and the Vietnamese community in Laos.

Thanks to the dedication of these Vietnamese Language Ambassadors, the language and culture of Việt Nam are becoming increasingly cherished and embraced within the Lao community. — VNA/VNS