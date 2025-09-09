Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

15th European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival slated for Sep. 12-18

September 09, 2025 - 10:01
This year’s festival will offer audiences the chance to discover seven outstanding documentaries from seven foreign countries, along with 11 works from host Việt Nam.
A September 8 press meeting on the 15th European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The 15th European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival will be held in Hà Nội and HCM City from September 12 to 18, featuring 18 films from eight countries.

It is jointly organised by the European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) and the National Documentary and Scientific Film Production Studio (NSF).

Specifically, this year’s festival will offer audiences the chance to discover seven outstanding documentaries from seven foreign countries of Austria, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Belgium, and Israel. Meanwhile, host Việt Nam will introduce 11 of its prominent documentaries.

Many of these films have been honoured with awards at prestigious international film festivals, the NSF said on September 8.

Trịnh Quang Tùng, NSF Deputy General Director, emphasised that this is an important opportunity to introduce documentaries to both domestic and international audiences.

At the same time, through the works showcased at the European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival, participants have a chance to exchange, connect, learn from one another, and deepen mutual understanding. This, in turn, helps to foster increasingly close and comprehensive relations between Việt Nam and European countries.

In Hà Nội, screenings will take place at the NSF, 465 Hoàng Hoa Thám street, Ngọc Hà Ward. In HCM City, films will be shown at DCINE Bến Thành Cinema, 6 Mạc Đĩnh Chi street, Sài Gòn Ward. — VNA/VNS

film cinema entertainment leisure festival

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Romantic film "Love in Vietnam" premieres in India

Inspired by the renowned Turkish novel "Madonna in a Fur Coat", the film portrays the tender love story of Manav (Shantanu Maheshwari), a young man aspiring to become a singer who is sent to study in Vietnam. There, he is enchanted by the self-portrait of Linh (Khả Ngân), a painter and dancer, setting the stage for a poignant romance.
Life & Style

Smashing box office records

The war epic 'Red Rain' has taken Việt Nam’s cinemas by storm, smashing records to become the highest-grossing Vietnamese film of all time. Let’s see what is behind the hype!

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom