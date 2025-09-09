15th European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival slated for Sep. 12-18

HÀ NỘI — The 15th European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival will be held in Hà Nội and HCM City from September 12 to 18, featuring 18 films from eight countries.

It is jointly organised by the European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) and the National Documentary and Scientific Film Production Studio (NSF).

Specifically, this year’s festival will offer audiences the chance to discover seven outstanding documentaries from seven foreign countries of Austria, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Belgium, and Israel. Meanwhile, host Việt Nam will introduce 11 of its prominent documentaries.

Many of these films have been honoured with awards at prestigious international film festivals, the NSF said on September 8.

Trịnh Quang Tùng, NSF Deputy General Director, emphasised that this is an important opportunity to introduce documentaries to both domestic and international audiences.

At the same time, through the works showcased at the European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival, participants have a chance to exchange, connect, learn from one another, and deepen mutual understanding. This, in turn, helps to foster increasingly close and comprehensive relations between Việt Nam and European countries.

In Hà Nội, screenings will take place at the NSF, 465 Hoàng Hoa Thám street, Ngọc Hà Ward. In HCM City, films will be shown at DCINE Bến Thành Cinema, 6 Mạc Đĩnh Chi street, Sài Gòn Ward. — VNA/VNS