HCM City detains 21 in environmental data falsification probe

HCM CITY — Police in HCM City have detained 21 people, including directors of environmental monitoring companies, for allegedly falsifying environmental test results.

The suspects are accused of manipulating monitoring data to make pollution levels appear lower than they actually were, allowing businesses to conceal possible violations of environmental regulations.

Police have launched five criminal cases involving alleged falsification of records and illegal trading of invoices.

On September 24, more than 250 police officers searched six locations linked to five environmental monitoring and testing organisations in HCM City.

The organisations searched were Đại Phú Construction and Environment Joint Stock Company, QCVN Việt Nam Technical Standards Joint Stock Company, the Centre for Environmental Technology (CEFINEA), Phương Nam Environmental Analysis and Measurement Centre, and Navitek Food and Environmental Testing Joint Stock Company.

Police also summoned 158 people for questioning. Those under investigation include company directors, deputy directors, department heads and employees, as well as executives from other businesses allegedly involved in the scheme.

Investigators suspect the falsification occurred during environmental monitoring, laboratory testing and the preparation of reports submitted to regulatory agencies. Some suspects allegedly altered or destroyed documents and electronic data after the case came to light.

Police are also investigating allegations that some businesses traded invoices illegally to cover expenses linked to the activities.

The case raises concerns about the reliability of environmental monitoring data used by regulators to assess pollution and enforce environmental standards.

The investigation is ongoing. — VNS