First Vietnamese law firm opens office in United States

ASL Law Limited Liability Company (ASL Law Firm) on February 18 officially announced the establishment of a legal entity in the United States under the name ASL LAW PLLC.

This marks a significant milestone, as ASL Law Firm becomes the first Vietnamese law firm to maintain a physical office in the United States, amidst the continued expansion of cross-border trade and investment activities between Vietnam and the United States. The establishment reflects a strategic advancement in the internationalisation of Vietnam’s legal services sector, expanding the firm’s focus beyond serving Vietnamese clients to providing legal services to clients across ASEAN and Asia with legal needs in the United States.

As released by the firm, ASL LAW PLLC is headquartered at 3800 American Blvd. West, Suite 1500-8005, Bloomington, Minnesota 55431, with business registration number 16-31206600021. The formation of a US legal entity underscores the firm’s long-term strategic vision to strengthen its presence in one of the world’s largest legal and commercial markets.

The firm has appointed a US-licensed lawyer to serve as Head of Office of ASL LAW PLLC in the United States. The appointment of an experienced American attorney is intended to ensure that advisory services are delivered in full compliance with applicable federal and state laws, while enhancing the firm’s capacity to address complex legal issues arising in cross-border transactions.

Comprehensive expansion of legal services in the US market

The US Office will develop and provide the full range of ASL Law Firm’s core practice areas, including domestic and offshore investment advisory services; corporate law and mergers & acquisitions; international trade; corporate restructuring; dispute resolution and arbitration; contract drafting and cross-border transactions; intellectual property rights protection and enforcement; technology transfer; import and export advisory services; as well as legal services related to company formation, corporate governance, and business operations in the United States.

The firm’s presence in the United States is expected to enhance its ability to support Vietnamese and ASEAN enterprises in expanding into the US market, while also strengthening its advisory capabilities for US and international investors doing business in Vietnam.

As US–Vietnam economic relations continue to deepen, demand for legal services in the areas of foreign investment, international trade, regulatory compliance, and asset protection has correspondingly increased. According to industry observers, the direct presence of a Vietnamese law firm in the United States may help bridge differences between legal systems and facilitate multinational business operations.

The establishment of the US Office reflects ASL Law Firm’s strategic objective of building an integrated international legal platform. Earlier, the firm had established a presence in Singapore, with the goal of delivering services in conformity with global standards and supporting Vietnamese and ASEAN enterprises in their global expansion strategies. - (VLLF)