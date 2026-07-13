Fire tears through Lat Phrao brewery in Thailand, leaving multiple dead and injured

BANGKOK — A late-night fire at a large restaurant and brewery near Bangkok’s Lat Phrao five-way intersection in Thailand killed at least 27 people and left 18 others in hospital, prompting an investigation into the cause of the blaze and the building’s fire-safety arrangements.

The fire broke out inside Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao in Chom Phon subdistrict, Chatuchak district, at about 11.50pm on Sunday.

Videos and photographs recorded by witnesses showed flames spreading through the premises and thick smoke pouring from the building. Customers and people nearby were seen fleeing, while several injured people were taken to hospital.

Fire controlled within 35 minutes

Firefighters arriving at the restaurant found the blaze continuing to spread, with several people believed to be trapped inside.

Additional teams from the Phahon Yothin, Phaya Thai and Huai Khwang fire and rescue stations were deployed to support the operation. Crews used three water hoses and brought the fire under control in about 35 minutes.

Initial observations indicated that the restaurant had narrow access points, a low ceiling and no clearly visible emergency exit. Officials said these conditions may have contributed to the high number of casualties, although a detailed inspection remained necessary.

Relatives and friends gathered at the scene seeking information about people believed to have been inside. Rescue workers were compiling records of those transferred to different hospitals.

Witnesses report smoke and explosion

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the scene at about 1.42am on Monday.

He said preliminary information indicated that many of those who died had inhaled smoke. The precise cause of the fire would be determined by police and forensic officers after they completed their examination of the premises.

Anutin said rescue workers had been permitted to answer calls made to the mobile phones of injured or deceased customers so that information from worried relatives could be recorded.

According to an account given by a musician who survived, smoke was first seen emerging from an electrical cut-out near the stage. The power then went out before an explosion was heard and smoke quickly filled the restaurant.

People began running in different directions, and many headed towards toilets at the rear of the building while attempting to escape the smoke and flames in the main dining area, Anutin said.

He stressed that the account was only preliminary and that officials would have to await the forensic investigation before drawing conclusions about the cause.

The prime minister confirmed an initial death toll of 27. Some of the injured had already been taken to hospitals, but authorities were still trying to consolidate casualty information while prioritising the search for survivors.

Officials had removed all the bodies found inside the restaurant and begun the identification process at the scene before transferring them for forensic examination.

Bangkok opens centre for relatives

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said 18 injured people were receiving treatment in hospitals, including about eight who were in a serious condition with burns.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration ordered the establishment of a coordination centre for victims and relatives of missing people.

The identities of those killed could not yet be officially confirmed because authorities were awaiting the results of examinations by medical and forensic teams. Relatives, friends and others seeking information would be able to contact the centre.

Chadchart said several victims had been found near an exit on the left side of the restaurant, where investigators suspected that the escape route may have been obstructed. A full inspection was required before this could be confirmed.

He said the fire appeared to have spread rapidly through the ceiling and interior decorative materials. By contrast, several plastic tables and chairs were not extensively damaged, raising the possibility that toxic smoke from decorative materials had caused many people to lose consciousness.

Investigators were examining the restaurant’s licences, construction records and building-safety measures, including its emergency exits, exit signs and any possible obstructions.

Preliminary information suggested that tables or other objects may have been placed near the toilets and could have affected evacuation.

Officials initially identified two escape routes inside the building. One was through the kitchen and was used mainly by employees. Investigators will determine whether both routes were operational, met required standards and complied with the law.

The restaurant owner was injured in the fire and was receiving medical treatment. Authorities will gather evidence to establish the cause and determine whether there were any safety failings before considering legal action.

The Rama 199 emergency radio centre reported that the 27 people who died comprised nine men and 18 women. Most were found in toilets at the rear of the premises and were believed to have died from smoke inhalation. — THE NATION/ANN