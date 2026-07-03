Indonesia moves closer to CPTPP membership

JAKARTA — Indonesia has officially entered preparatory discussions for its accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has said.

CPTPP member states agreed to launch the discussion process for Indonesia, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the agreement's 10th commission meeting, held virtually on June 26.

Airlangga expressed his confidence that Indonesia's accession would proceed smoothly, noting that the country has met most CPTPP requirements as evidenced by its commitment to similar principles within international frameworks such as the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The minister explained that the current discussion phase serves as a prelude to the establishment of an accession working group, which will help Indonesia achieve its goal of becoming a full CPTPP member by 2027.

Indonesia has so far aligned its domestic regulations with CPTPP provisions across 22 chapters and submitted its accession questionnaire to New Zealand, the treaty's depositary, on May 12, 2025.

He said joining the CPTPP, a trade bloc of 12 member economies accounting for around 15 per cent of global GDP and a combined market of nearly 600 million people, would be of strategic importance to Indonesia. Its membership is expected to expand export markets, boost trade and investment, and strengthen the country's position in regional and global value chains.

The minister added that businesses would benefit from simplified customs procedures, modernised digital trade regulations, stronger protection for investment and intellectual property, and the implementation of rules of origin. Indonesian consumers are also expected to gain access to a wider variety of products at more competitive prices. — VNA/VNS