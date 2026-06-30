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Woman sentenced to 7 years for forcing daughter into sex work in Tokyo

June 30, 2026 - 09:26
The woman, only identified as Laksana, admitted to the charges.
This photo taken on June 29 shows the Criminal Court of Thailand in Bangkok. KYODO/VNA Photo

TOKYO — The criminal court in Thailand sentenced on June 29 a 30-year-old woman to seven years and six months in jail for human trafficking and aiding prostitution after forcing her daughter to work at a massage parlour in Tokyo in 2025.

The woman, only identified as Laksana, admitted to the charges.

In June 2025, she and her daughter, who was 12 at the time, went to Japan, where the girl provided sexual services.

Laksana told Kyodo News following the verdict at the Criminal Court of Thailand that she took her daughter to Japan because she only wanted her to help take care of her youngest baby boy while she was working at the massage parlour.

She has not decided whether to file an appeal. In Thailand, prison sentences are often reduced for good behaviour.

According to Thai and Japanese police, the girl is believed to have provided sexual services to about 60 customers over a month between June and July.

The case came to light after the girl contacted Japan’s Immigration Services Agency for help and was taken into protective custody. — KYODO

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