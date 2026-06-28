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Malaysia introduces new work-from-home policy

June 28, 2026 - 20:34
Work-from-home and remote working arrangements will be approved and implemented according to operational requirements.

 

The Malaysian Cabinet has agreed to implement hybrid working days as the new norm for the civil service with effect from August 1. — Photo Straits Times

KUALA LUMPUR — Civil servants of Malaysia will spend two days working from home or an approved location and three days in the office under a new hybrid working arrangement which will be effective from August 1.

The Public Service Department (PSD) of Malaysia on June 26 announced that the Cabinet has approved the Hybrid Working Day (HWD) as a new norm in the civil service.

Attendance will be aligned with each state’s weekly rest day. Where Sunday is the day off, staff must report in on Monday and Friday. In Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, where Friday is the rest day, the mandatory office days will be Sunday and Thursday.

The PSD said it will introduce a monitoring system to ensure integrity, work efficiency, and the highest standards of public service delivery. Work-from-home and remote working arrangements will be approved and implemented according to operational requirements.

It added that the new system will become the new normal for federal civil servants, replacing the previous work arrangement.

The PSD said HWD forms part of a wider public service reform agenda, aimed at modernising work culture through digital tools and performance monitoring. — VNA/VNS

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