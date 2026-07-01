Indonesia former education minister gets 10 years in prison in Chromebook corruption case

JAKARTA — The Jakarta Corruption Court sentenced on Tuesday former education minister Nadiem Makarim to 10 years in prison for causing state losses in a case involving the procurement of Chromebook laptops during his time in office.

His prison sentence was lighter than the 18 years demanded by Attorney General’s Office (AGO) prosecutors.

The panel of judges said the laptop procurement programme, part of Nadiem’s education digitalisation programme, had failed to achieve its intended purpose, resulting in Rp 1.57 trillion (US$87.6 million) in State losses.

“The Chromebook laptop procurement was not optimal because the devices could not be used due to the lack of internet access in many regions in Indonesia,” Judge Mediantos said while reading out the verdict.

“As a result, many Chromebooks could not function as intended, meaning the State budget did not generate benefits in line with the amount spent.”

Aside from the prison sentence, the court also ordered him to pay a Rp 1 billion in fine and Rp 809 billion in restitution. The AGO had previously demanded that Nadiem pay Rp 5.6 trillion in restitution to the State and Rp 1 billion in fines, a figure Nadiem described as impossible to pay.

However, Judge Andi Saputra of the five-judge panel dissented, saying he saw no convincing evidence that Nadiem had acted with malicious intent or was corrupt.

Nadiem presented his defense notes on June 2 and asked the judges to acquit him of all charges, arguing that the prosecution stemmed from bureaucratic resentment rather than genuine wrongdoing.

He also disputed the prosecution’s framing of the Chromebook procurement as a scheme for self-enrichment, claiming instead that the project had saved the state Rp 3.9 trillion.

But AGO prosecutors maintained that he had abused his authority and professional expertise for personal gain.

Nadiem, 41, became one of the country’s youngest cabinet members in 2019 and served as education minister under the administration of then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo until 2024.

The Ivy League graduate left Gojek to serve in the Government.

Nadiem’s case has prompted outcry over what many deem as an unfair punishment sought for one of the country’s most prominent tech entrepreneurs. It has also deepened anxieties over whether talented and highly educated professionals can safely contribute to the country without being entangled in an “unpredictable” legal and political system.

Attending Tuesday’s hearing in support of Nadiem were former finance minister Chatib Basri, prominent lawyer Todung Mulya Lubis and human rights activist Delpedro Marhaen, while dozens of ride-hailing motorcycle taxi drivers staged a rally supporting Nadiem outside the court and filled the court’s lobby.

The court has also received four amicus curiae (friend of the court) briefs in support of Nadiem. Among those who have filed briefs supporting Nadiem is University of Indonesia legal expert Sulistyowati Irianto, who said that the prosecution reflected legal abuse.

The court previously sentenced two of Nadiem’s former subordinates at the ministry and a technology consultant, Ibrahim Arief, to between four years and four and ​a half year in prison for their involvement in the case. Nadiem’s former special staffer, Jurist Tan, has remained at large since being named a suspect by the AGO in August 2025.

The May 12 ruling on Ibrahim was also a split decision, with judges Andi and Eryusman issuing dissenting opinions.

They said the defendant should be acquitted since his role was limited to non-binding technical advice and that prosecutors had failed to prove a causal link to the alleged corruption. — THE JAKARTA POST/ANN