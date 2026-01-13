Japanese, RoK leaders hold summit, aiming to further improve ties

NARA — Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae and Republic of Korea (RoK)'s President Lee Jae Myung reaffirmed the significance of Japan–RoK cooperation in the international community at a summit meeting held in Nara City, Japan on Tuesday.

At the beginning of the session, the Japanese PM welcomed Lee to her home prefecture of Nara and expressed her desire to make this a year in which Japan–RoK relations are elevated to new heights.

Noting that last year marked the 60th anniversary of the normalisation of diplomatic ties between Japan and the RoK, Lee stated that the meeting holds exceptional significance for opening a new 60-year chapter in their relationship.

Lee arrived at Kansai Airport on the presidential plane on Tuesday morning. This trip marks his first visit to Japan since August, continuing the reciprocal leadership visits that were reinstated in 2023.

The meeting marked the second time the two leaders had met since their previous session on the sidelines of an international conference in the RoK last October.

The Japanese and RoK governments have reached an agreement to cooperate on DNA testing of human remains recovered from the Chosei Coal Mine in Yamaguchi Prefecture, according to multiple government sources.

The undersea mine was the site of a tragic wartime disaster in which 183 people, including many labourers from the Korean Peninsula, perished in a flooding accident.

During the summit meeting, Takaichi is believed to have outlined this cooperative policy to Lee. By taking these concrete steps, the Japanese government aims to pave the way for a more future-oriented partnership, the sources said.

The leaders are scheduled to visit a historic temple in Nara Prefecture on Wednesday, a move aimed at fostering mutual friendship.

They were also expected to exchange views on global affairs, including the latest developments in the United States and China.

In light of Lee’s state visit to China from January 4-7, diplomatic relations with Beijing are expected to be on the agenda. Takaichi was to provide an overview of the current deterioration in Japan–China relations and explain her policy of seeking a resolution through continued dialogue.

In addition to the situation in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Takaichi and Lee were likely to discuss how to respond to the administration of US President Donald Trump, which had been intensifying its “America First” stance through actions such as its attack on Venezuela.

They also shared the goal of normalising bilateral Japan–RoK defence exchanges, which had stalled following the suspension of refueling support for the Republic of Korea's Air Force aircraft by the Self-Defence Forces. — THE JAPAN NEWS/ANN