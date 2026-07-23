Veterans embody the enduring spirit of Uncle Hồ's Soldiers in peacetime

ĐỒNG NAI — Several military veterans in the southern city of Đồng Nai continue to exemplify the noble qualities of Uncle Hồ's Soldiers, becoming role models in their communities through entrepreneurship, public service and charitable work.

In Đồng Xoài Ward, veterans have not only overcome hardship to build successful livelihoods in their adopted hometown, but have also taken the lead in donating land for road expansion, supporting disadvantaged residents and contributing to local development.

From the battlefield to economic success

After the war, many former soldiers continued serving the country by helping develop the economy in Đồng Xoài Ward.

Guided by the resilience, discipline and dedication associated with Uncle Hồ's Soldiers, they have transformed difficult beginnings into stable livelihoods while contributing to their communities.

Born and raised in the northern rice-growing province of Thái Bình, 76-year-old Vũ Văn Tuyền answered the nation's call to military service as a young man. Between 1968 and 1973, he fought on the fierce Quảng Trị battlefield, where he was wounded in combat.

After returning home in 1974, the war veteran married and began rebuilding his civilian life. In 2003, seeking new opportunities, he moved with his family to what was then Bình Phước Province, now Quarter 1 of Đồng Xoài Ward, Đồng Nai City.

The family's early years were extremely challenging.

With limited savings, Tuyền could afford only 1,000sq.m of land, where he built a simple house.

He focused on raising cattle, pigs and chickens, and through hard work gradually established a stable source of income that enabled the family to overcome financial difficulties.

"The hardships of the war remain deeply etched in my memory," Tuyền said.

"Life in peacetime still has its worries, but it is much better than before. My family treasures the stability and the home we have built."

Beyond building his family's livelihood, Tuyền has also become a leading figure in community activities. When local authorities launched road expansion projects, he voluntarily donated part of his land and encouraged neighbours to do the same.

He also mobilised residents to contribute to installing street lighting throughout the neighbourhood and promoted environmental cleanliness.

"As someone who survived the war, I always feel fortunate to still be alive," Tuyền said.

"Whenever my second hometown needs support, I am willing to do my part. Veterans should lead by example so that people will trust and follow. I hope our neighbourhood becomes increasingly clean, beautiful and united, with a better quality of life for everyone," he said.

Another outstanding veteran is Dương Đức Thùng, born in 1954 in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bằng.

He enlisted in 1972 and fought in southeastern Việt Nam as part of the Fourth Army Corps. After national reunification, he also served on international duty in Cambodia. In 1983, he was awarded the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces.

In 1990, Thùng chose the former Sông Bé Province, now Đồng Nai City, as his second home.

Starting from scratch, he and his family cleared land and eventually developed a 4.2ha plantation of rubber, cashew and pepper, creating a stable income.

"When I first arrived, life was very difficult. There were no proper roads, and I had to clear every piece of land by hand," Thùng recalled.

"Today, life is much more comfortable, but whether in wartime or peacetime, I always remind myself to uphold the qualities of Uncle Hồ's Soldiers and continue serving my community."

In 2025, Thùng voluntarily donated more than 1,000sq.m of land, valued at over VNĐ1 billion (US$38,000), for road expansion.

"I donated the land because I want my hometown to continue developing, with wider and better roads for local people and future generations," he said. "As a veteran, I believe I should take the lead."

Giving back to the community

Across Đồng Nai City, many veterans have combined successful businesses with active participation in social welfare programmes.

One example is 68-year-old Nguyễn Như Hoan, who served in combat and later undertook international duty in Laos. After completing his military service, he returned home before moving south to establish a new life.

Today, Hoan manages a rubber plantation of around 30ha, providing a stable income. He has also invested in 15 rental rooms for workers and provides permanent employment for four local residents, each earning about VNĐ8 million (US$304) per month from rubber tapping, and hires hundreds of seasonal workers annually.

For more than 15 years, Hoan has financially supported two severely disadvantaged residents in his community, one living with a severe mental illness and another whose health deteriorated after an electrical accident, with annual assistance of VNĐ12 million ($460) each.

For Lunar New Year, he regularly presents gifts to poor households.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, his family waived three months' rent for tenants, providing support worth more than VNĐ100 million ($3,800).

Nguyễn Viết Thanh, chairman of the Đồng Xoài Ward Veterans' Association, said Tuyền, Thùng and Hoan are exemplary members who fully embody the enduring values of Uncle Hồ's Soldiers in peacetime.

"After returning from the war, they overcame hardship, built successful livelihoods through determination and self-reliance, and actively participated in community movements," Thanh said.

"They have donated land for roads, created jobs, supported disadvantaged residents and made important contributions to local development. Their generosity has strengthened community solidarity, improved the urban landscape and inspired younger generations to work together for a more prosperous and civilised society."

The chairman added that in recent years, the ward's Veterans' Association has remained united and participates in patriotic movements while maintaining the proud traditions of Uncle Hồ's Soldiers.

The association works closely with the police and military to help maintain public order and carries out programmes to improve members' welfare through initiatives such as the Comradeship Fund, health insurance support and the construction of homes for veterans.

It also organises study visits to successful agricultural projects, including for agarwood cultivation and rubber, cashew and durian production, as well as livestock farming. These visits help members improve productivity and increase their incomes.

In Đồng Nai City, veterans continue to demonstrate that the spirit forged during war remains alive in a time of peace.

Through productive businesses, community service and charitable work, they continue to make meaningful contributions to local development while inspiring others through their example. — VNS