Over 200 foreigners penalised in Nha Trang road safety drive

NHA TRANG — Authorities in the beach town Nha Trang have stepped up patrols and enforcement against foreign nationals violating traffic regulations, with more than 200 people fined since mid-May as part of a broader campaign to improve road safety.

According to Khánh Hoà Province's Traffic Police Division, a special enforcement campaign targeting foreign road users in Nha Trang and neighbouring wards was launched on May 18.

By the end of June, police had conducted 98 patrol operations involving 588 officers and personnel. During the campaign, authorities issued warnings and provided guidance on traffic laws to 680 foreign nationals.

More than 720 foreign motorists were inspected, with police issuing administrative fines to 210 violators totalling over VNĐ610 million (US$23,300).

The most common offences included drink-driving, driving without a valid licence, underage driving, failing to wear helmets, ignoring traffic signs, and allowing unqualified individuals to operate vehicles.

Lieutenant Colonel Lê Đức Thuận, deputy head of the Road Traffic Police Team under the provincial Traffic Police Division, said the intensified enforcement had improved foreigners’ awareness of traffic regulations and helped maintain order on local roads.

Notably, no traffic accidents involving foreign nationals were recorded between May 15 and June 30, according to police statistics.

The crackdown comes amid growing concerns over foreign visitors renting motorcycles and driving without complying with Vietnamese law, posing risks to public safety and harming the reputation of the coastal tourism hub.

In response, the provincial People’s Committee instructed police to strengthen inspections and strictly handle traffic violations involving foreigners. Authorities were also tasked with examining businesses that lease motor vehicles without meeting legal requirements or hand over vehicles to unqualified drivers.

Implementing the directive, the provincial Traffic Police Division coordinated with local police units to identify nine motorcycle rental establishments catering to foreigners, most of them located in Nha Trang Ward.

The businesses were reminded of their legal obligations and required to sign commitments to comply with regulations, ensuring that customers possess the necessary qualifications and licences to operate vehicles.

Lieutenant Colonel Đào Xuân Trường, head of Nha Trang Ward Police, said the area hosts numerous motorcycle rental outlets serving tourists, including some operating without business licences.

Many hotels, guesthouses and rental properties also provide motorcycles alongside accommodation services, he said, leading to cases in which both operators and customers, particularly foreigners, fail to observe legal requirements.

According to Trường, a number of traffic accidents involving foreign riders have occurred in recent years, including a number of serious incidents that attracted public concern.

Local police have inspected the businesses and required owners to commit to complying with regulations on business conditions, driving licences, insurance and vehicle safety. Most establishments are now adhering to the rules, he added.

Traffic police will continue implementing the campaign in the coming months, focusing on dangerous behaviours such as speeding, reckless driving, lane violations, drink-driving, helmet offences and carrying more passengers than permitted. — VNS