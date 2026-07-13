Charity blood donation drive held at Thai Consulate-General in HCM City

HCM CITY — More than 200 volunteers registered for a humanitarian blood donation programme at the Royal Thai Consulate-General in HCM City on Sunday, marking the highest turnout ever recorded at the venue.

The event was held in response to the 14th Hành Trình Đỏ (Red Journey) 2026, Việt Nam’s largest national voluntary blood donation campaign.

Organised under the volunteer initiative "Good Deeds from the Heart," the programme was a collaborative effort between the Royal Thai Consulate-General, the HCM City Red Cross Society, the Red Journey Programme, Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Việt Nam (ThaiCham), and the C.P. Vietnam Charity Support Fund.

The drive aimed to celebrate the 74th birthday of the King of Thailand (July 28, 2026) and mark the upcoming 50th anniversary of the establishment of Việt Nam–Thailand diplomatic relations (1976–2026).

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Wiraka Moodhitaporn, Consul-General of Thailand to HCM City, said the "Good Deeds from the Heart" initiative encourages citizens to engage in community service in line with the Thai King’s wishes.

Blood donation not only aids medical treatment but also fosters solidarity and social responsibility, she said.

“The blood units donated today are not just humanitarian gifts, but also symbols of friendship, solidarity, and close cooperation between the peoples of our two nations as we mark 50 years of diplomatic ties.”

Nguyễn Tuấn Khởi, deputy head of the Organising Committee for the National Red Journey 2026 and director-general of VTVCorp, highly praised the Thai Consulate-General's long-standing support for Việt Nam's voluntary blood donation movement.

Initiated in 2013, the Red Journey has grown into the country’s largest blood drive, mobilising millions of participants and collecting over one million blood units.

In 2026, the campaign is being rolled out across 32 provinces and cities, aiming to secure 120,000 blood units.

The registration of 216 participants demonstrated a deep sense of compassion and responsibility within the local Thai and Vietnamese communities.

The event drew active participation from representatives of numerous organisations, including the HCM City Department of Foreign Affairs, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of HCM City, the HCM City Youth Union, the HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations, and the Việt Nam-ASEAN and Việt Nam–Thailand Friendship Associations.

It also received strong backing from prominent Thai and Vietnamese enterprises, including CAC, Central Retail Vietnam, C.P. Vietnam, Food Bank Vietnam, MM Mega Market, Thai Corp, and Vina K-Ha.

By echoing the message "Every drop of blood given, a life stays," the event successfully turned the spirit of "Good Deeds from the Heart" into a bridge of compassion and enduring friendship between the two countries. — VNS