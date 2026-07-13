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Foreign suspect detained over Hà Nội-bound heroin shipment

July 13, 2026 - 09:50
The 47-year-old suspect was detained in a joint operation involving Lao police and a Vietnamese police liaison team from Điện Biên Province.
Pika Kestutis (in white), the suspect, with the seized heroin and related evidence. — Photo cand.vn

LUANG PRABANG — Vietnamese and Lao police arrested a Lithuanian national at Luang Prabang International Airport on Sunday evening after finding him carrying 15kg of heroin allegedly destined for Hà Nội.

The suspect, identified as Pika Kestutis, 47, was detained at around 5.30pm on July 12 in Laos' Luang Prabang Province by a Vietnamese police liaison team from the northern province of Điện Biên, working alongside Lao police.

Kestutis told investigators he was flying the heroin from Luang Prabang to Hà Nội for distribution. The investigation is ongoing. — VNS

drug heroin trafficking ring drug cross-border smuggling drug syndicates

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