Foreign suspect detained over Hà Nội-bound heroin shipment

LUANG PRABANG — Vietnamese and Lao police arrested a Lithuanian national at Luang Prabang International Airport on Sunday evening after finding him carrying 15kg of heroin allegedly destined for Hà Nội.

The suspect, identified as Pika Kestutis, 47, was detained at around 5.30pm on July 12 in Laos' Luang Prabang Province by a Vietnamese police liaison team from the northern province of Điện Biên, working alongside Lao police.

Kestutis told investigators he was flying the heroin from Luang Prabang to Hà Nội for distribution. The investigation is ongoing. — VNS