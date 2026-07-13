Macadamia cultivation boosts livelihoods in Lâm Đồng

LÂM ĐỒNG — When Thị Nớ first planted macadamia trees among her coffee plants in Lâm Đồng Province’s Quảng Trực Commune, she never expected the nut to become her main source of income.

More than a decade later, she has transformed her family’s livelihood with about 4ha of macadamia intercropped with coffee. Their income no longer depends entirely on coffee prices, and their children have better educational opportunities.

Nớ said: "Macadamia is easy to grow, carries low risks and provides a good income. We will expand our macadamia-growing area in the coming years."

Hers is among thousands of households across the province that are benefiting from macadamia cultivation. From intercropping in coffee plantations to concentrated growing areas, the crop is becoming one of the key drivers of rural development in the province.

Located in the south-central coastal–Central Highlands region, Lâm Đồng had 11,317ha of the crop by the end of last year, making it the country’s largest macadamia-producing province, according to its Department of Agriculture and Environment.

The average yield is 1.88 tonnes per hectare, with total output exceeding 7,655 tonnes.

More than 91 per cent of macadamia plantations are intercropped with coffee, pepper, and other perennial cash crops.

Vũ Đình Cường, deputy director of the department, said: "Experience has shown that macadamia does not compete directly with key crops. Instead, it increases the value of the same area of land, particularly in intercropping models.”

Intercropping macadamia with coffee and other crops generates profits of around VNĐ105 million (US$4,000) per hectare per year.

The province has shifted its focus from expanding cultivation areas to improving product quality and value.

It has 335.7ha of high-tech macadamia plantations.

It has also created five planting area codes, providing a foundation for product traceability and market expansion.

Lâm Đồng was granted collective trademark protection for "Lâm Đồng Macadamia" in April by the National Office of Intellectual Property.

But the sector faces headwinds.

Production remains fragmented and the rate of deep processing remains low.

Demand for high-quality macadamia products in both the domestic and export markets continues to grow, requiring the province to strengthen links throughout the production and marketing chain.

Nguyễn Chí Linh, deputy head of the provincial Sub-department of Quality, Processing and Market Development, said selling only raw materials would not generate high added value.

"To improve competitiveness, it is essential to build an integrated chain linking production, purchasing, processing, marketing, and brand development."

The province has established nine production and marketing partnerships for macadamia involving 1,057 farming households and 1,065ha.

It aims to expand its macadamia-growing area to about 15,000ha by 2030 and create more processing facilities.

It will help farmers develop standard growing areas, improve seed quality, instal traceability systems, promote the local brand, and strengthen links between businesses, co-operatives, and farmers.

Production linkage

Quảng Trực, a commune in the province’s western region, has become a leading example of developing growing areas linked with production linkages between stakeholders and sustainable livelihoods.

In 2010–13, macadamia was introduced through production support and poverty reduction programmes in the commune. Because it suited to the local climate and soil conditions, farmers quickly expanded cultivation.

The commune now has more than 1,350ha under the crop, making it one of the province’s largest growing areas.

Farmers with large tracts of less productive lands have switched to macadamia farms or intercropping, creating steady incomes.

Điểu Drây, an ethnic minority farmer from the commune’s Bu Prăng 1 Hamlet, was among the first to grow the crop. Starting with about 2ha in 2012, he has expanded now to more than 7ha after recognising its suitability and economic benefits.

“The crop provides farmers with a stable income,” he said.

The commune is also gradually building production and marketing partnerships.

The Quảng Trực Green Agriculture Co-operative has had its "Mơ Nông Macadamia Nuts" rated a four-star product under the country’s “One Commune – One Product” programme.

Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, its director, said the co-operative has worked with 42 farming households to grow 70ha of macadamia, which has been certified as meeting Vietnamese good agricultural practice (VietGAP) standards since 2022.

The partnership gives farmers greater confidence to invest money and effort, he said.

Đoàn Minh Thuận, deputy chairman of the Quảng Trực Commune People's Committee, said the commune would persuade farmers to expand key crops such as macadamia, coffee and wet rice, strengthen technology transfer, and expand production and marketing partnerships to increase incomes and improve local living standards. — VNS