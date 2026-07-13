Victim in critical condition following Phú Quốc speedboat accident transferred to HCM City

AN GIANG — One of the tourists hospitalised after the speedboat accident that killed 15 Indian nationals in Phú Quốc, the southern province of An Giang, was transferred to Chợ Rẫy Hospital, the top public medical institution in the southern region, on Monday morning for further treatment.

The 49-year-old Indian patient is being treated at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU). The family members have also arrived in HCM City.

Medical surgery was conducted prior to the transfer to make sure the patient meet the required safety conditions for air travel, which was the result of an coordinated emergency consultation between Chợ Rẫy doctors and medical staff in An Giang’s Phú Quốc special zone.

According to the doctors, the patient was diagnosed with severe respiratory failure due to drowning, as well as shock, multiple trauma and cerebral hemorrhage.

They also had underlying conditions of diabetes mellitus and acute myocardial infarction due to coronary artery occlusion.

During the two-hour intervention, doctors from Chợ Rẫy Hospital placed two stents to reopen the patient’s severely damaged arteries and restore the flow of bodily fluids, which helped to stabilise their hemodynamic indicators and vital signs.

A special support process was activated at the Phú Quốc airport to ensure maximum safety for the patient.

They were given priority to complete all airport procedures, and a separate area on the airplane fully equipped with modern resuscitation equipment.

A team of specialist doctors and nurses were constantly on standby to handle any unexpected developments that might arise during the flight.

As Chợ Rẫy Hospital is the largest central-level medical facility in the south, the patient will have access to leading medical experts and most-advanced medical equipment.

The transfer is expected to maximise chances of treatment and help the patient overcome their critical condition and recover.

Dr Trần Thanh Linh, head of Chợ Rẫy Hospital's ICU, told local media that upon admission, although the patient was still in a very critical condition, their hemodynamic and blood oxygen levels had improved.

"The hospital will continue multidisciplinary consultations and use maximum resources to carry out advanced treatments, giving the patient the best chance of recovery," Linh said.

The HCM City Forensic Centre also announced they have completed the reception of 15 bodies of 15 Indian tourists killed in the incident, awaiting repatriation. — VNS