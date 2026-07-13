Over 3,800 relatives of unidentified martyrs to provide DNA samples in An Giang

AN GIANG — More than 3,800 relatives of martyrs whose remains have yet to be identified will provide DNA samples in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang as part of a nationwide effort to establish the identities of fallen soldiers.

The DNA collection campaign, launched on Saturday, is being carried out by An Giang Provincial Police in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security's Department of Administrative Management of Social Order and GeneViet.

The first phase took place at the police headquarters in Tân Châu Ward, serving relatives of martyrs from Tân Châu, Long Phú, Phú Lâm, Châu Phong, Phú An, Tân An, Vĩnh Xương, and Chợ Vàm communes and wards.

During the event, officers and DNA specialists collected samples from 204 direct relatives of unidentified martyrs. The process was conducted in accordance with technical procedures to ensure accuracy, safety. and reliability.

Under the programme, each martyr's family is required to provide DNA samples from two direct relatives. The samples will be compared with genetic data extracted from unidentified martyrs' remains to help establish their identities.

To ensure no eligible families are left behind, mobile teams also visited the homes of 11 elderly or infirm relatives who were unable to travel to the collection site.

The province plans to collect DNA samples from more than 3,800 relatives between July 12 and 16. Three dedicated teams have been established to carry out the work at central collection points across communes and wards, helping to facilitate the process and keep it on schedule.

The initiative is expected to contribute to the development of a national DNA database for identifying the remains of unknown martyrs, supporting efforts to reunite fallen soldiers with their families after decades of uncertainty.

Beyond its scientific significance, the programme reflects the country's enduring commitment to honouring those who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom, while promoting the long-standing tradition of gratitude towards war heroes and their families. — VNS