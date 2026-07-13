Authorities pay tribute to martyrs buried at HCM City park

HCM CITY — A delegation from the HCM City Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee on Monday paid tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs at Lê Thị Riêng Park.

The delegation led by Nguyễn Phước Lộc, deputy secretary of the HCM City Party Committee and chairman of the city Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee offered flowers and incense at the monuments of the late General Secretary Trần Phú, martyrs Lê Thị Riêng and Trần Văn Kiểu, and others honoured at the site.

They also visited and encouraged soldiers searching for the remains of martyrs in the 1968 Tết General Offensive and Uprising who were buried at the park.

The search, collection, and identification of martyrs' remains is a sacred mission, Lộc said.

He emphasised that the mission not only helps ease the pain of martyrs’ families, but also serves to preserve valuable historical evidence.

The event was held to mark the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27) and as part of an ongoing 500-day campaign to accelerate the search, recovery, and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains to show gratitude to the heroes who sacrificed themselves for the nation. —VNS