Former health officials accused of taking bribes to fast-track medical licences

HÀ NỘI — Sixteen defendants went on trial in Hà Nội on Wednesday in a bribery case centered on the licensing of private medical clinics and pharmacies, with prosecutors alleging that health officials took more than VNĐ3.8 billion (US$145,000) in payoffs to fast-track approvals and cover up violations.

Of the 16 defendants, 11 are former officials of Hà Nội's Department of Health, including eight who worked in the department's division overseeing private medical and pharmaceutical practices.

Nine face charges of taking bribes, while the remaining seven are charged with brokering bribes, acting as go-betweens for business owners and officials.

According to the indictment read at the trial's opening, the division dispatched inspection teams to evaluate private medical and pharmaceutical businesses seeking new or renewed approvals.

These approvals included certificates confirming a pharmacy met legal requirements to sell medicine, Good Pharmacy Practice (GPP) certification for retail drugstores, 'Good Distribution Practice' (GDP) certification for drug distributors, and operating licenses for medical clinics.

Prosecutors say that many private clinics and pharmacies in Hà Nội at the time fell short of the required standards but still sought approval of the paperwork.

Rather than fixing the deficiencies, their owners turned to brokers who offered to arrange the certificates for a fee – VNĐ15-20 million ($570-$760) for a GPP certificate, VNĐ30–50 million ($1,140-$1,900) for a GDP certificate, and VNĐ60-70 million ($2,280–$2,660) for a clinic operating licence.

The brokers then funneled the money to the officials in exchange for having inspection reports doctored – violations either understated or omitted entirely – so approvals could be pushed through quickly.

Prosecutors say the scheme ran from 2019 to 2024, during which the officials systematically accepted bribes to soften or erase violations uncovered during inspections for GPP and GDP certification and clinic operating licences.

In total, the defendants are accused of collecting more than VNĐ3.8 billion ($145,000) in bribes over the five years.

Two defendants accounted for a substantial share of that total.

Nguyễn Thị Huy is accused of personally receiving nearly VNĐ1.7 billion ($64,600) to overlook violations, understate infractions and expedite approvals for 258 retail pharmacies.

Đỗ Đình Long is accused of taking nearly VNĐ320 million ($12,200) for the same kind of favorable treatment extended to 56 retail pharmacies. — VNS