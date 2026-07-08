108 Military Central Hospital inaugurates Việt Nam's first radiotherapy and radiosurgery training centre

HÀ NỘI — The 108 Military Central Hospital officially inaugurated its Radiotherapy and Radiosurgery Training Centre under its Oncology Institute on July 8.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Major General, Associate Professor, Dr Vũ Ngọc Lâm, Deputy Director of the 108 Military Central Hospital, said the launch of the centre marks the first clinical school training model in Việt Nam and the second in Southeast Asia.

The centre is expected to train between 160 and 200 professionals annually, including radiation oncologists, medical physicists and technicians. It will provide an ideal environment for conducting clinical research and implementing applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), radiosurgery, and—notably—adaptive radiotherapy.

"The centre aims to become a regional reference facility, serving not only its own staff but also playing a pivotal role in standardising radiotherapy practices nationwide," Lâm said.

This represents a strategic move by the hospital to enhance the quality of training for the medical workforce, thereby bringing the world's most advanced radiotherapy technologies to cancer patients right here in Việt Nam, according to Prof. Lâm.

The Radiotherapy and Radiosurgery Training Centre is envisioned as a regional reference training facility, providing training not only for personnel at the 108 Military Central Hospital but also for radiotherapy facilities nationwide.

As a National Special-Class Hospital, the 108 Military Central Hospital’s Oncology Institute is equipped with a comprehensive, state-of-the-art system of diagnostic and treatment equipment—the most advanced in the region.

Guided by a patient-centred philosophy, the hospital provides multimodal treatment regimens—combining surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and immunotherapy—that are tailored to each patient. The hospital's team of specialists and medical professionals possesses extensive clinical experience and continuously updates their practices in line with international standards.

Thanks to its modern facilities and dedicated, professional services, the hospital has established itself as one of the country's leading medical institutions, bringing the hope of a healthy life to thousands of cancer patients across the country.

Following the inauguration ceremony, the centre commenced operations with an intensive training course on advanced radiotherapy techniques for breast cancer.

The course holds significant practical value by aiming to standardise the entire radiotherapy process for breast cancer. It helps optimise tumour coverage to eradicate cancer cells while strictly protecting and minimising radiation exposure to the heart, lungs, and surrounding healthy organs.

In particular, trainees also gained access to and hands-on experience with the world-leading RapidArc dynamic radiotherapy technology. With these technologies, cancer patients in Việt Nam can now benefit from the world's most advanced treatment methods without the high cost of travelling abroad.

The inauguration of the Radiotherapy and Radiosurgery Training Centre sets a new benchmark for the mastery of cancer treatment technologies in Việt Nam.

By combining exceptional clinical expertise with the pioneering application of high-tech radiotherapy techniques and artificial intelligence, it is building a comprehensive medical ecosystem, opening up new opportunities for clinical research and steadily elevating the standing of Vietnamese healthcare on the international oncology map. — VNS