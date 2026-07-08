Heavy rain, flooding cause widespread damage in Lai Châu

LAI CHÂU — Heavy rain and floods from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning caused landslides and extensive damage to homes, transport infrastructure and agricultural land in the northern mountainous province of Lai Châu.

According to a report from the local Department of Agriculture and Environment, 18 households in Lê Lợi Commune were affected, including one house destroyed.

In Sin Suối Hồ Commune, two households in Sin Câu Village were evacuated urgently due to the high risk of landslides.

The flooding also damaged 11.5ha of rice fields and one hectare of maize, while 3,110sq.m of fish ponds were washed away or buried under debris.

Three buffaloes and 14 goats were killed.

Landslides severely damaged roads in the communes of Pu Sam Cáp, Lê Lợi and Tân Uyên as well as provincial roads 128, 133, 137 and 138, disrupting traffic.

Several irrigation and domestic water supply facilities were also damaged, affecting livelihoods and agricultural production.

The Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Nậm Mạ Commune reported multiple large landslides in several villages, while newly transplanted rice fields were inundated and destroyed by floodwaters.

A low-water crossing bridge on provincial road 137 spanning the Nậm Cuổi Stream suffered severe structural damage and is at risk of collapse.

One bridge pier has fractured and subsided significantly, separating from the bridge deck.

The road approaches on both sides have been washed away, with deep erosion undermining the carriageway.

Despite the danger, residents and vehicles continue to use the crossing as it is the only road linking several remote villages in Nậm Mạ Commune.

Elsewhere along the provincial road 137, numerous landslides have temporarily disrupted traffic.

A section passing through Nậm Mạ Village was only reopened on Tuesday afternoon after large volumes of earth and rock had been cleared.

Authorities also warned that the route remains highly vulnerable to further landslides, particularly at locations with steep cut slopes, if heavy rain continues in the coming days.

The Nậm Mạ Commune People's Committee said 10 local households were affected by landslides, with earth and rocks crashing into their homes.

Emergency responses

Chairman of the People's Committee of the commune Ngô Văn Giang said authorities had maintained emergency response teams on standby to assist residents in dealing with the aftermath of the flooding.

The commune is also reviewing areas at risk of landslides and preparing contingency measures.

Villages and residential groups have mobilised volunteers to help affected families move household belongings and food supplies, clean homes and roads, and clear irrigation canals to ensure proper drainage.

In response to the disaster, local authorities of the affected communes have deployed military, police, border guard forces and residents to carry out rescue operations, evacuate people and property from dangerous areas, clear landslides, restore transport links, repair essential infrastructure and maintain round-the-clock emergency operations.

To ensure public safety at the damaged low-water crossing bridge, the provincial Transport Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board, in coordination with Nậm Mạ Commune authorities, has installed barriers and warning signs, banning passenger cars and lorries from crossing.

Only motorcycles and pedestrians are currently permitted to use the bridge.

Phạm Trung Nghĩa, Deputy Head of the board’s Transport Infrastructure Management Office, said heavy rain on Monday had severely damaged the crossing bridge.

Construction of a reinforced concrete bridge has now begun to replace the ageing low-water crossing bridge, with completion expected in December 2026. — VNS